Tom Lockyer agrees new Luton deal after making full recovery from heart scare

By Press Association
Tom Lockyer has agreed a new contract with Luton (Steven Paston/PA)
Tom Lockyer has agreed a new contract with Luton (Steven Paston/PA)

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has agreed a new undisclosed contract with the club after making a full recovery from his recent heart scare.

The 28-year-old Wales defender had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation last month after collapsing during the Hatters’ Sky Bet Championship play-off final win against Coventry.

Lockyer was key to Luton’s promotion to the Premier League, earning a place in the Championship’s Team of the Season, and Luton boss Rob Edwards described his new deal as “a huge signing”.

Edwards told the club’s official website: “Of course, after Wembley his health was the main thing, and that’s where all our thoughts went to straight away after the final whistle.

“It was brilliant that we were able to see him sitting up and celebrating in the hospital, just a shame he couldn’t be there with us.

“But within a week or two he was back up and about feeling really positive, had every check that was possible so our medical side were really happy with everything.

“It was a really scary moment, we all know that, but the main thing is he is OK and ready to crack on with us into the Premier League and we’re all so happy about that.”

Lockyer, who joined Luton from Charlton in September 2020, made his 100th Hatters appearance in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Sunderland in May.

He scored five goals in all competitions last season and his header in the second leg of Luton’s play-off against Sunderland sealed their place in the Wembley final.

Lockyer said: “I’m so happy. I’d really like to build something special here at Luton Town.

“I’ve got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys. I love the club and I love being here.”

