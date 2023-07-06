Fiery Mark Wood and Stuart Broad give England flying start to must-win Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiery Mark Wood and Stuart Broad give England flying start to must-win Test

Press Association
Mark Wood starred on his England return (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mark Wood starred on his England return (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mark Wood lit up Headingley with a burst of breakneck speed and Stuart Broad grabbed two crucial wickets as England began their must-win third Ashes Test in rousing style.

Four days on from Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping at Lord’s, which led to a four-day row about the spirit of cricket, England did their talking on the field.

Ben Stokes, whose side are 2-0 down with three to play, made a bold decision to send the tourists in to bat and was rewarded with some crucial breakthroughs as Australia reached 91 for four at lunch.

Broad topped and tailed the morning session, nicking off his old foe David Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket and pouncing just before lunch to see off the prolific Steve Smith for 22.

But it was the returning Wood who really whipped the capacity crowd up. He bowled wall-to-wall rockets, never dipping below 90mph and hitting a fiery ceiling at 96.5mph.

There was just one scoring shot off his first four overs, which went down as the second fastest spell in England since ball-tracking data began in 17 years ago, and he capped it off by scattering Usman Khawaja’s stumps for 13.

Mark Wood
Mark Wood was soon causing problems on his return to the England line-up (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chris Woakes, returning to the Test arena after 18 months, also chipped in with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 21.

For Bairstow, the man at the centre of this week’s controversy, it was a disappointing morning. He put down a tough chance off Smith on four, but then shelled Travis Head on nine as Wood’s pace continued to break the game open. The umpire signalled a bye for the resulting single, but England would surely have gone to DRS and dismissed the dangerous Head, who will resume after lunch on 10.

Given the level of antagonism that met Australia’s actions at Lord’s on Sunday, it was no surprise to hear the capacity crowd welcome the opening pair with a chorus of boos – the loudest emanating from the reliably noisy Western Terrace.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Third Test – Day One – Headingley
David Warner (pictured) fell to Stuart Broad once again (Mike Egerton/PA)

Warner made a good start to shutting down the jeers, driving Broad’s first ball down the ground for four, but the left-hander was back in the pavilion before the over was complete. Flashing outside off stump he threaded a catch to Zak Crawley, who made no mistake at second slip to bring the fans to their feet.

The intensity stepped up several notches when Wood made his belated introduction to the series, having been held back until now due to concerns over his match fitness.

He put the batters on instant alert with his fiery speeds, changing the whole feeling around the ground. He sent down three consecutive maidens before finally conceding a run off his 23rd ball. But his prize was just around the corner, with a fast, full and swinging delivery pounding into Khawaja’s middle and leg stumps.

Bairstow could not hang on to a tough inside edge off Smith, playing his 100th Test, but Woakes kept the momentum going when he angled one in at Labuschagne’s off stump and took a thick outside edge that carried to Joe Root.

Wood returned for a second blast and should have had Head immediately, only for Bairstow to spill a catch down the leg side.

However, Broad relieved England’s frustrations just before lunch, nipping one in and finding Smith’s inside edge, giving Bairstow a chance to hold on and putting England in control.

