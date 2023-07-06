Reiss Nelson signs new four-year contract with Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a new contract with his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks with the Gunners but his previous deal had expired before he signed a new, four-year contract with a one-year option.

Nelson made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League last season but scored a memorable last-gasp goal that saw the Gunners come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Our Reiss. Here to stay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTROO5YpXB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2023

The former England Under-21 international also hit a brace in a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest as he played a bit part in Arsenal’s forlorn title bid.

“Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has.

“It’s great that Reiss has committed his future to us – he knows this club so well, he grew up here and we look forward to enjoying many more good moments with him.”

While Nelson has extended his stay at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal announced Steve Round has left his position on the backroom staff.

Steve Round (middle) has left Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Round was appointed as an assistant to Arteta when the Spaniard first took the reins in December 2019 having previously filled similar roles at Everton and Manchester United.

Technical director Edu informed staff on Thursday, with Round’s exit a mutual agreement with the club.

Arteta and Edu are currently plotting for Arsenal to go one better than last season, where they finished runners-up to champions Manchester City.

Kai Havertz has already joined from Chelsea while a club-record fee has been agreed with West Ham for Declan Rice, who will undergo his medical on Friday.

Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is the next who could come through the door as Arsenal prepare for a club-record transfer window outlay.