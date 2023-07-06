Celtic forward Daizen Maeda signs contract extension until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic forward Daizen Maeda signs contract extension until 2027

By Press Association
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Daizen Maeda has handed Celtic another attacking boost by signing a new deal until June 2027.

The 25-year-old Japan forward has become a key player for the Hoops since taking only four minutes to score his first Celtic goal on debut against Hibernian in January 2022, following his move from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan.

Fellow Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi also signed a new deal earlier in the week which takes him to 2027 and has now been joined by Maeda, who scored in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Croatia amidst a treble-winning season for Celtic.

He told the club’s official website: “It is a very happy moment for me and my family.

“Since we moved from Japan, everyone at the club and, of course, the supporters have been amazing and we are enjoying our life in Scotland.

“Celtic is a special club so I’m very pleased to extend my stay here. When I signed I said that my ultimate goal was to win the league and we have done so, twice.

“Becoming a treble winner last season has been one of the highlights of my career but we must now prepare for next season.

“Our aim will remain the same, to work hard together with the manager to bring success to the club and our supporters.

“We have three trophies to defend, and we also have Champions League football, so I am excited to get started.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Daizen has many qualities that I like in a player – high intensity, attack-minded and his work rate on and off the ball is exceptional.

“He has played a key role in the team since he arrived, helping to secure yet another treble for the club so I am delighted we have been able to secure a new deal with him.

“Daizen’s attributes make him a really exciting player and I am looking forward to working with him.”

