Britain’s Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets on Centre Court

Liam Broady outlasted world number four Casper Ruud in five sets for a career-best win that made him the first British male through to the third round at Wimbledon.

In trademark gutsy fashion, Broady had to dig deep to fight back from two sets to one down but – carried by a buoyant Centre Court crowd – he clinched an excellent 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory in three hours and 27 minutes.

Ruud had made the finals of Roland Garros and the US Open during the past 12 months and yet had no answers to Broady’s mixture of flamboyance and grit, with this win sending the world number 142 through to the third round for a second year in a row.