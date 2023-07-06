MCC restricts members’ access inside Lord’s pavilion following Ashes clash

The MCC is restricting access to its members inside the Lord’s pavilion amid the introduction of fresh operational measures following the unseemly scenes that unfolded during the second Ashes Test.

A ground renowned for its genteel atmosphere erupted into fury after the controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow on Sunday and tempers boiled over in remarkable scenes inside the Long Room.

With the teams trudging off for the lunch interval, television footage captured apparent clashes between MCC members and Australia pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner, leading to security stepping in.

Pat Cummins hit out at the behaviour he says his Australia side experienced in the Lord’s Long Room (Mike Egerton/PA)

Khawaja branded what occurred “disrespectful”, while Australia captain Pat Cummins felt his side experienced “aggressive and abusive” behaviour, prompting the MCC to apologise “unreservedly”.

Three MCC members have already been suspended pending an investigation while the organisation, which intends to take a tougher stance on the general behaviour of individuals, has promised more sanctions if anyone else is found to have engaged in direct confrontation with the Australian players.

MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown set out a list of new protocols to be implemented immediately for the remainder of the summer in a letter to members which has been seen by the PA news agency.

These include expanding the roped-off area where players walk through as they make their way from the dressing room to the pitch and back again, while members will be prohibited from using the stairwell when the teams are coming on and off the field and must either wait at the ground or top floor level.

Carnegie-Brown also called upon members to police one another’s behaviour, as well as reacquaint themselves with the organisation’s code of conduct.