MCC restricts members’ access inside Lord’s pavilion following Ashes clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

MCC restricts members’ access inside Lord’s pavilion following Ashes clash

By Press Association
The MCC intends to take a tougher stance on the general behaviour of its members (Mike Egerton/PA)
The MCC intends to take a tougher stance on the general behaviour of its members (Mike Egerton/PA)

The MCC is restricting access to its members inside the Lord’s pavilion amid the introduction of fresh operational measures following the unseemly scenes that unfolded during the second Ashes Test.

A ground renowned for its genteel atmosphere erupted into fury after the controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow on Sunday and tempers boiled over in remarkable scenes inside the Long Room.

With the teams trudging off for the lunch interval, television footage captured apparent clashes between MCC members and Australia pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner, leading to security stepping in.

Pat Cummins hit out at the behaviour he says his Australia side experienced in the Lord's Long Room (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pat Cummins hit out at the behaviour he says his Australia side experienced in the Lord’s Long Room (Mike Egerton/PA)

Khawaja branded what occurred “disrespectful”, while Australia captain Pat Cummins felt his side experienced “aggressive and abusive” behaviour, prompting the MCC to apologise “unreservedly”.

Three MCC members have already been suspended pending an investigation while the organisation, which intends to take a tougher stance on the general behaviour of individuals, has promised more sanctions if anyone else is found to have engaged in direct confrontation with the Australian players.

MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown set out a list of new protocols to be implemented immediately for the remainder of the summer in a letter to members which has been seen by the PA news agency.

These include expanding the roped-off area where players walk through as they make their way from the dressing room to the pitch and back again, while members will be prohibited from using the stairwell when the teams are coming on and off the field and must either wait at the ground or top floor level.

Carnegie-Brown also called upon members to police one another’s behaviour, as well as reacquaint themselves with the organisation’s code of conduct.

More from The Courier

The MCC intends to take a tougher stance on the general behaviour of its members (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'
The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme
Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Google Street View
'Real anger' at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched
The Goatmilk Farm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes.
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…