Wood's express pace and Azpi's Chelsea goodbye – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association July 6 2023, 6.29pm Mark Wood took five wickets for England (Danny Lawson/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6. Football Cesar Azpilicueta left 'home'. 𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝓂𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝑒, 𝐼'𝓁𝓁 𝒶𝓁𝓌𝒶𝓎𝓈 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒽𝑜𝓂𝑒 💙 pic.twitter.com/hSAk2DS7h8— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 6, 2023 We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great.Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wHDcALJX5m— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2023 All the best hermano 🫶🏾💙 thanks for welcoming me the way you did. Top guy & top player. Love you— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 6, 2023 What a man, What a player Thank you @CesarAzpi & Good luck mate.LEGEND 💙 https://t.co/9nhy71vGEq— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) July 6, 2023 Dog's life for Bernardo Silva. John & Charles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oFK4qFoHJ4— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) July 6, 2023 Mohamed Salah was taking a dip in the sea. pic.twitter.com/sxkf9FvIh3— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 6, 2023 Raheem Sterling was hard at work. No days off. pic.twitter.com/BjFcujQvMp— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 6, 2023 Marcus Rashford enjoyed his holidays. Millwall players paid tribute to club owner John Berylson. The players pay tribute.— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 6, 2023 Cricket Mark Wood was back with a bang. Mark Wood is BACK!🔥 0.1 – 91mph🔥 0.2 – 93mph🔥 0.3 – 95mph🔥 0.4 – 93mph🔥 0.5 – 94mph🔥 0.6 – 93mphThe fastest over ever at Headingley since records began! 🌪️#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/KYsg6gGnFr— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023 Wood's interview, Wood's pace = ❤️#Ashes— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 6, 2023 Wooooddyyy💨💨💨— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 6, 2023 Woody! 🔥👏🏻Ps. How good does the Western Terrace sound 👀💜— Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 6, 2023 Mitch Marsh was as well. Mitch Marsh, in his first Test in four years, brings up his third century in the format! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aW7tbcW99b— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2023 One of the best 💯's you will see ever . Well played Mitch @CricketAus . Under pressure and makes another ashes hundred under pressure. #keepgoing— Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 6, 2023 AB de Villiers was impressed with England… Gotta say, Eng looking hungry. I don't think this series is done yet. They're gonna make Aus work for it #Ashes2023— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 6, 2023 …for the most part Catches catches catches!!! More often than not they make u pay for letting them slide. Let's see— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 6, 2023 Golfers Min Woo Lee and Daniel Hiller were enjoying Headingley. Taking it all in at the #Ashes 🏏@Minwoo27lee and last week's champion @_danielhillier enjoying their time at Headingley 🍻 https://t.co/w9Nnwx46M1 pic.twitter.com/Ve74GYgMg8— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 6, 2023 Tennis Liam Broady enjoyed his big win. Thank you for all the support 😭 I want to reply to everybody but my phone has gone absolutely mad. Come onnnn 😭 😭. Going to enjoy the win for the rest of the eve then ready to go again for third round tomorrow. What a day— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 6, 2023 Man City through and through 🔵#Wimbledon | @LiamBroady | @JackGrealish pic.twitter.com/CiNf5IU2I7— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023 Boxing AJ versus Whyte was announced. O2 at the ready. 12/08/23 @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/OjwOC9m94b— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 6, 2023 Who will emerge from the Lions Den? Thriller @TheO2 August 12 live on @daznboxing #JoshuaWhyte2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aZ4GqPP3lF— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 6, 2023 Gymnastics Simone Biles was excited to get back into action. sorry I've been a little MIA since the announcement 🤍 I'm overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO 🫶🏾— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 5, 2023 Cycling Geraint Thomas was unimpressed by the weather in the Pyrenees. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86)