Republic of Ireland sweating on fitness of Katie McCabe ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
The Republic of Ireland are sweating on the World Cup fitness of injured captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Republic of Ireland are sweating on the World Cup fitness of injured captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Vera Pauw says Republic of Ireland must wait to discover the extent of the injury that captain Katie McCabe suffered only two weeks before their opening World Cup game.

Arsenal player McCabe rolled her ankle during the first half of the 3-0 Dublin defeat to France as Ireland received a painful World Cup send-off.

McCabe had to be substituted after 29 minutes and Republic manager Pauw admitted they now have to play a waiting game ahead of their World Cup opener against tournament hosts Australia on July 20.

Republic of Ireland v France – Women’s International Friendly – Tallaght Stadium
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe applauds the fans as she leaves the field injured during the friendly defeat to France (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It’s an ankle injury, she rolled over, she stepped off the foot of the opponent and we can’t say anything now,” Pauw told RTE after Ireland were picked apart after making a promising start at the Tallaght Stadium.

“We’ll see how it goes but hopefully it will not be too bad.

“Katie was fantastic on the pitch and you miss that. It definitely changed the game, we were in control (until the injury).

“You can not blame the one coming on. Issy (Atkinson) did really well but Katie is extraordinary and of course you miss that immensely.”

Ireland should have been ahead after 11 minutes when Kyra Carusa finished Sinead Farrelly’s flick on.

The goal was ruled out for offside despite television replays showing that Carusa had timed her run perfectly.

With no VAR to correct the decision, France – ranked fifth in the world and 17 places higher than Ireland – made the most of their good fortune after McCabe had left the action.

Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer struck in first-half stoppage time, and the former sealed matters with a powerful header just after the hour mark.

Republic of Ireland v France – Women’s International Friendly – Tallaght Stadium
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan takes a selfie with fans before leaving for the World Cup in Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Pauw said: “We were all so proud and it was such a shame in two minutes that we had individual mistakes.

“That is why we play these games, France is one of the candidates to become world champions.

“You could see the difference in quality and we know that. We’re not there but it’s a very good exercise.

“You learn from playing this level and from these little details that you have to be better.”

