Wimbledon day four: Curfew prevents Andy Murray joining other British winners

By Press Association
Britain’s Andy Murray will return to complete his second-round match with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Liam Broady and Katie Boulter booked their places in the third round of Wimbledon with fine wins on day four, but Andy Murray will have to return on Friday in his attempt to join them.

Murray’s second-round tie under the Centre Court roof with Stefanos Tsitipas had to be suspended just before the 11pm curfew with the two-time champion leading 6-7 (3) 7-6 (2) 6-4.

The two-time Wimbledon winner will hope the fall he suffered on set-point has caused no serious damage and he can resume his efforts to make the last-32 on day five.

Andy Murray rolled back the years
Andy Murray rolled back the years (Victoria Jones/PA)

Plenty of other matches did get completed on a busy day, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini progressing.

Grand slam champions Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka were able to win, but Estonian Anett Kontaveit lost in what is the final singles match of her career.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Katie Boulter
For the second summer in a row Katie Boulter reached the third round (Victoria Jones/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Katie Boulter and Liam Broady both won on Thursday
Katie Boulter and Liam Broady both won on Thursday (PA grahpics)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Day of the Comeback

It was comeback central at the All England Club with Broady leading the charge, hitting back from two sets to one down to stun world number four Casper Ruud, but all across the grass courts in SW19 there were marathon fightbacks being completed.

Mikael Ymer roared back from the brink to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets and Yosuke Watanuki was two sets down to Marc-Andrea Huesler before producing an outstanding turnaround triumph.

Perhaps the most epic comeback of day four was reserved for Donna Vekic, who was a set and 5-2 down to Sloane Stephens and heading for an early exit. Instead, the Croatian 20th seed rediscovered her form and won 11 of the next 15 games to clinch victory.

Murray will hope to finish off his fightback on Friday.

