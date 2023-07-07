Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

By Press Association
Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund is a transfer target for Manchester United (AP)
What the papers say

Manchester United are preparing a big-money move for a new striker, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports United will make a £50million swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, from Atalanta.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) and Sporting Lisbon’s Mateus Fernandes (PA)

Another Dane could be heading out of the Premier League with Atletico Madrid approaching Tottenham over a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports the Daily Mail. Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 27-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea will have to dig deep in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Daily Telegraph reports they will need to pay more than £100m for the 21-year-old from Ecuador.

West Ham are looking at a potential move for midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus. The Guardian said the Switzerland international, 26, could head to London on loan with an option to buy for £14.5m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Max Kilman (PA)

Max Kilman: Wolves have turned down a £30m bid from Napoli for the English defender, 26.

Wilfried Zaha: The Crystal Palace forward, 30, is considering offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr.

