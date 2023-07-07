Goalkeeper Joe Lewis leaves Aberdeen after seven years at the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Joe Lewis leaves Aberdeen after seven years at the club

By Press Association
Joe Lewis spent seven years at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Joe Lewis spent seven years at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former England Under-21s goalkeeper Joe Lewis has left Aberdeen after seven years at the club.

The 35-year-old lost his position as first-choice last season and has now departed Pittodrie.

Lewis, who moved to Scotland from Cardiff, had previously captained the Dons before Kelle Roos ousted him as Barry Robson’s preferred goalkeeper.

“I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving,” the former Norwich man told the club’s official website.

“I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.”

Manager Robson said: “Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

“Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader. Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.

“I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”

