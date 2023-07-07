Conor McMenamin’s ‘head was all over the place’ before St Mirren move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor McMenamin’s ‘head was all over the place’ before St Mirren move

By Press Association
Northern Ireland’s Conor McMenamin (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Conor McMenamin (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland attacker Conor McMenamin revealed his emotions were “all over the place” before Glentoran eventually agreed a deal with St Mirren for a move to Paisley.

After weeks of negotiations which left the winger “too many times” feeling the transfer was not going to happen – and after the 27-year-old and his agents made financial sacrifices – he joined the Buddies on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to clearance with Saints holding the option of a further year.

McMenamin, cousin of Buddies midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, spoke about the “bit of tug-of-war” before he arrived in Scotland.

He said: “For weeks it was back and forth. We were close, we weren’t close. It was off, it was on. It was really hard to take.

“My head was all over the place for a while but we are here now and I am delighted to be here.

“The club couldn’t reach the transfer fee. Glentoran obviously had a number in their head and it had to be met or the move wasn’t happening.

“It was my determination to make it happen. So we all got together and did our bit to make the move and hopefully that will pay off.

“Great credit to my agents Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie, they worked really hard to get the deal done, and obviously myself and St Mirren, we all played our part in getting the deal done.

“I am really excited and hopefully I can hit the ground running. It is a big challenge for me and I wanted to try it. Hopefully I can put my stamp on the Scottish league.”

McMenamin put his career in social work on hold to attempt to go as far as he can in football.

The former Linfield and Cliftonville player said: “Three and a half years ago I was still in a part-time job and I went full-time and it’s really kicked on since I went full-time.

“I went full-time with Glentoran and sort of got a taste for it and it has brought my game to a new level, obviously with Northern Ireland and now I find myself here.

“I was training to be a social worker. I worked in health care and then I took a career break.

“Hopefully in the years to come I might look at it again but now I am fully focused on football.

“That’s why I was obviously so determined to make the deal happen. I am 27 now, I am not a young boy, coming into my peak years some would say, so I was really determined to make it happen. Hopefully I can kick on.

“It is a new experience for me and if you don’t try it you will never know.”

