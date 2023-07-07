Nat Sciver-Brunt expects Australia reaction as England bid to extend Ashes fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nat Sciver-Brunt expects Australia reaction as England bid to extend Ashes fight

By Press Association
Nat Sciver-Brunt says England have taken confidence from their T20 win against Australia (Steven Paston/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt says England are expecting to face a fired-up Australia when they attempt to stay in the hunt for the Ashes at Lord’s on Saturday.

Heather Knight’s side trail 6-2 in the multi-format series but have been lifted by clinching Wednesday’s second T20 match at The Oval by three runs.

Although England remain in must-win territory if they are to have any hope of claiming the Ashes for the first time since 2014, Sciver-Brunt insists they are convinced they are on the right path.

“It makes the game more simple – there’s no choice, you just have to go for it. We’re trying to focus on ourselves,” the all-rounder said.

“Both teams would say they haven’t played their best so there should be some tuned-in performances from both sides.

“But we know that Australia will definitely come back hard at us and hopefully we can combat that.

“The win on Wednesday helps with the belief in our group. If anything it will spur us on to keep playing in the way we have been playing. It validates that a bit.

“We’ve believed in ourselves quite a lot more than we have in the past over the last nine to 12 months but not quite got the results, so we’re really happy to have got over the line.”

A crowd of around 20,000 is expected at Lord’s for the last of the three T20 matches before the Ashes concludes with a trio of one-day internationals, each of which has sold out.

It comes after 20,328 gathered at The Oval to see England claw their way back into contention. The last time the series was played on these shores in 2019 it produced a total combined attendance of 30,000.

“The crowds have been really special and show where we are at the minute, but also what happens when you market it as well as you can,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“You’ve got two top teams going head to head and it’s the Ashes and this proves it is as popular as we think it is.

“Playing in front of that many people and riding that energy you get from the crowd is something really, really special. Hopefully it will be replicated at Lord’s.”

Natalie Sciver-Brunt injured her knee during the Test match against Australia
Sciver-Brunt has confirmed that she will be able to bowl after completing two overs at The Oval in her first spell since suffering from knee inflammation during the Test between the rivals.

“I’m feeling good. My knee’s recovered pretty well from the injection after the Test match so I’m really happy with how it’s going,” she said.

“I’ve played pretty much my whole career as an all-rounder and I thrive off being able to contribute to everything in the game.

“I felt like I was letting people down when I couldn’t do that and I’m in a good place for it now.”

