Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini powers past 15th seed Alex De Minaur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini powers past 15th seed Alex De Minaur

By Press Association
Matteo Berrettini beat Alex De Minaur in straight sets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Matteo Berrettini beat Alex De Minaur in straight sets (Victoria Jones/PA)

Matteo Berrettini proved he is the nightmare draw for Wimbledon’s seeds after pulverising Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

Italian Berrettini, the runner-up in 2021, missed last year’s Championships with coronavirus and has endured an injury-hit season, meaning he was unable to defend his Queen’s Club title in the build-up to the Championships.

Having slipped down the rankings to 37, Berrettini is unseeded at SW19, but he showed his grass-court pedigree by dispatching Australian 15th seed De Minaur, who reached the Queen’s final this year, 6-3 6-4 6-4.

“Last year, what happened last year is something that I think it didn’t heal yet. It’s a really sharp pain, if I think about it,” he said.

“I probably was in the best shape in my career, especially feeling great on grass. I wanted to enjoy the tournament. Such a special tournament for me.

“Not being able to play was something that, even when I was better physically, was really tough mentally to overcome.

“That’s why I’m here this year, because I missed last year. I was really sad. Even playing like a few points would have been good this year.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alex De Minaur was watched by partner Katie Boulter (Victoria Jones/PA)

“That’s why I’m really happy. I’m really glad. I know it’s the third round, but it feels like way more.”

Third seed Daniil Medvedev wasted little time finishing off his match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The Russian was angry when play was suspended on Thursday evening while he led by two sets with the score at 4-4 in the third.

Medvedev returned to Court Two and duly completed a 6-3 6-3 7-6 (5) victory to set up a third-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Daniil Medvedev got through in four sets (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s not easy to play two different days. The last time I had it, I lost to (Hubert) Hurkacz here two years ago,” he said.

“At 4-4, it’s never easy. Straight away you’re nervous, you don’t want to lose this set because the momentum of the match can change.

“So I’m happy that I managed to close it out on the tie-break. Happy that I managed to push it through and be here tomorrow.”

More from The Courier

Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Drivers in Fife faced tailbacks after tractor crashed into ditch on the A92 near…
Matteo Berrettini beat Alex De Minaur in straight sets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini powers past 15th seed Alex De Minaur
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…