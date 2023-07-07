Support for Edwin van der Sar and Lionesses arrive – Friday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Support for Edwin van der Sar and Lionesses arrive – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was in intensive care (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

Thoughts were with Edwin van der Sar.

England’s players arrived in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Harry Kane wished England Under-21s luck ahead of their final.

Wilfried Zaha’s life was complete.

Pre-season training has well and truly begun.

A moment of magic from new Southampton manager Russell Martin.

Ruben Dias was enjoying his break.

Bernardo Silva was impressed.

John Terry was gutted to see his former team-mate leave Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah felt a similar way.

Cricket

Former captain Michael Vaughan had his say on England’s Ashes performance.

Gary Lineker knows his cricket.

KP was optimistic.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr remembered his late brother.

Rugby league

The Canberra Raiders players gave a nod to a controversial Ashes moment during their try celebration.

And Australian snooker star Neil Robertson enjoyed a twist in the tale…

but also made a point about the standard of cricket in the series.

