Liam Broady’s Wimbledon run ends on bad day for men’s British tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liam Broady’s Wimbledon run ends on bad day for men’s British tennis

By Press Association
Liam Broady’s Wimbledon is over after a third-round defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Broady’s Wimbledon is over after a third-round defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liam Broady described the 90 minutes where he, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie all exited Wimbledon as a “Debbie Downer”.

Broady’s impressive journey ended in the third round after he was unable to produce a repeat of his shock victory of Casper Ruud when beaten 4-6 6-2 7-5 7-5 by Denis Shapovalov.

The defeat ended British interest in the men’s singles as Broady followed Murray and Norrie out on a chastening afternoon for the male home players.

Denis Shapovalov (right) and Liam Broady shake hands
Denis Shapovalov (right) and Liam Broady shake hands at the end of their match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He did get further than his two compatriots, who both went out in the second round, as he matched his best performance at a grand slam, but says that did not count for much.

Asked if he could take any pride out of that, he said: “Not particularly, no. It kind of makes it worse that we’ve all lost on the same day, as well.

“Obviously I’d have preferred for us all to have won. Probably would have felt a bit better if we’d staggered what days we lost on, whereas now it’s a bit of a Debbie Downer, isn’t it?

“For all three of those results to happen on the same day is pretty rough.”

Broady will perhaps have some regrets as he served to go two sets to one up against Shapovalov, but will leave the tournament feeling proud of his efforts as the British man who got the furthest.

Broady matched his best run at a grand slam but could not get past Shapovalov
Broady matched his best run at a grand slam but could not get past Shapovalov (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The £131,000 payday and rankings boost will make a tangible difference to his career, starting with the prospect of him making the US Open main draw next month.

“Obviously to make third round, being ranked 140 in the world, beating Constant Lestienne first round, that’s an upset in itself. Doing it in straight sets was amazing as well.

“Then obviously to beat Casper on Centre yesterday, it feels like it was a week ago already.

Denis Shapovalov and Liam Broady put on a show on Court Two
Denis Shapovalov and Liam Broady put on a show on Court Two (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Then really it’s difficult going on court less than 24 hours after you finish a five-set match on Centre in that way. Such an emotional and stressful match. Then straight back out there against a top, top grass-court player.

“Denis was just the better player, better man out there today. But, again, I think I can take the positives from it.

“The hard court season now is an amazing opportunity for me. Even if I could win one of the Challengers or have a deep run at one of the ATPs, I could be top 100 before the US Open.

“That’s the goal at the end of the day.”

More from The Courier

Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop
Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road reopens after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
A92 reopens after tractor crashes into ditch near Letham
Liam Broady’s Wimbledon is over after a third-round defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
Liam Broady’s Wimbledon run ends on bad day for men’s British tennis
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…