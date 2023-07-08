Home hopes rest on Katie Boulter as British number one challenges title holder

Katie Boulter will fly the British flag on her own on day six at Wimbledon as she plays Elena Rybakina.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz opens Centre Court for the second successive day as he takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Elsewhere, last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be in action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Saturday’s action.

Heavyweights clash early

Matteo Berrettini was a beaten finalist two years ago (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was just two years ago that Matteo Berrettini made the final at Wimbledon, but injuries have seen him slide down the rankings.

As a result he was not seeded for this tournament and it meant the prospect of a tricky draw.

And having beaten 15th seed Alex De Minaur in the second round, he now squares off with 19th seed Alexander Zverev.

The German, too, is feeling his way back from a serious injury and in days gone by this match-up would not have been out of place in the latter part of the second week.

With Berrettini serving brilliantly against De Minaur and Zverev not traditionally an outstanding performer at SW19, the Italian could send another seed packing.

Match of the day

Two entertainers will meet on Centre Court as Ons Jabeur takes on Bianca Andreescu in a third-round clash.

Jabeur, last year’s beaten finalist, regularly practises with her Canadian opponent and recently taught her how to play the tweener.

Andreescu is a former US Open champion, but will be playing her third match in three days as she has had to play catch-up with the weather, while Jabeur is well rested after a trouble-free first three matches.

There will be slices, drop shots and possibly tweeners galore as both women eye a place in the second week.

Brit watch

Just one British player remains in the singles draw in SW19

After a chastening afternoon for the British men on Friday, when Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Liam Broady all lost within 90 minutes of each other, Katie Boulter is flying the flag for home players in the singles.

She has one of the toughest tests possible as she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court.

The third seed has not exactly been too convincing in her opening two rounds and Boulter will try and feed off a partisan home crowd as she looks to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Order of play

Katie Boulter has British hopes on her shoulders (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz v Nicolas Jarry

Ons Jabeur v Bianca Andreescu

Katie Boulter v Elena Rybakina

Court One

Daniil Medvedev v Martin Fucsovics

Aryna Sabalenka v Anna Blinkova

Alexander Zverev v Matteo Berrettini

Weather

Turning hot and humid 🌡️ with heavy thundery downpours ⛈️ Check out the #4cast for more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/8T7YtSvAuO — Met Office (@metoffice) July 7, 2023

Hot and humid with the chance of thundery showers.