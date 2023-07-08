Home hopes rest on Katie Boulter as British number one challenges title holder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home hopes rest on Katie Boulter as British number one challenges title holder

By Press Association
Katie Boulter is the last Brit standing at Wimbledon as she plays Elena Rybakina in the third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Boulter is the last Brit standing at Wimbledon as she plays Elena Rybakina in the third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katie Boulter will fly the British flag on her own on day six at Wimbledon as she plays Elena Rybakina.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz opens Centre Court for the second successive day as he takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Elsewhere, last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be in action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Saturday’s action.

Heavyweights clash early

Matteo Berrettini was a beaten finalist two years
Matteo Berrettini was a beaten finalist two years ago (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was just two years ago that Matteo Berrettini made the final at Wimbledon, but injuries have seen him slide down the rankings.

As a result he was not seeded for this tournament and it meant the prospect of a tricky draw.

And having beaten 15th seed Alex De Minaur in the second round, he now squares off with 19th seed Alexander Zverev.

The German, too, is feeling his way back from a serious injury and in days gone by this match-up would not have been out of place in the latter part of the second week.

With Berrettini serving brilliantly against De Minaur and Zverev not traditionally an outstanding performer at SW19, the Italian could send another seed packing.

Match of the day

Two entertainers will meet on Centre Court as Ons Jabeur takes on Bianca Andreescu in a third-round clash.

Jabeur, last year’s beaten finalist, regularly practises with her Canadian opponent and recently taught her how to play the tweener.

Andreescu is a former US Open champion, but will be playing her third match in three days as she has had to play catch-up with the weather, while Jabeur is well rested after a trouble-free first three matches.

There will be slices, drop shots and possibly tweeners galore as both women eye a place in the second week.

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
Just one British player remains in the singles draw in SW19

After a chastening afternoon for the British men on Friday, when Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Liam Broady all lost within 90 minutes of each other, Katie Boulter is flying the flag for home players in the singles.

She has one of the toughest tests possible as she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court.

The third seed has not exactly been too convincing in her opening two rounds and Boulter will try and feed off a partisan home crowd as she looks to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Order of play

Katie Boulter has British hopes on her shoulders
Katie Boulter has British hopes on her shoulders (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre Court
Carlos Alcaraz v Nicolas Jarry
Ons Jabeur v Bianca Andreescu
Katie Boulter v Elena Rybakina

Court One
Daniil Medvedev v Martin Fucsovics
Aryna Sabalenka v Anna Blinkova
Alexander Zverev v Matteo Berrettini

Weather

Hot and humid with the chance of thundery showers.

