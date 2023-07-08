Goalkeeper Seny Dieng joins Middlesbrough from QPR

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of goalkeeper Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR.

Boro have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old Senegal international, who has arrived at the Riverside on a four-year deal.

Dieng has become Boro boss Michael Carrick’s sixth summer signing, after Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera, Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg and Alex Gilbert.