Goalkeeper Seny Dieng joins Middlesbrough from QPR By Press Association July 8 2023, 10.13am Seny Dieng has joined Boro (Joe Giddens/PA) Middlesbrough have announced the signing of goalkeeper Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR. Boro have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old Senegal international, who has arrived at the Riverside on a four-year deal. Dieng has become Boro boss Michael Carrick's sixth summer signing, after Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera, Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg and Alex Gilbert.