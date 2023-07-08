Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive

By Press Association
England’s Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Pat Cummins (Danny Lawson/PA).
England’s Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Pat Cummins (Danny Lawson/PA).

England were eyeing another memorable Ashes climax at Headingley after knocking over Australia to leave themselves in charge of a fourth-innings chase in the third Test.

The third day in Leeds looked destined to be a washout, with no play possible until 4.45pm, but those who kept the faith were rewarded with a gripping final session that saw the home side grab control of the game and keep alive their dreams of regaining the urn.

Well rested after a long dressing room vigil watching the rain fall, they picked up the hunt and took six wickets for 108 to roll their rivals for 224.

That left a chase of 251, with openers Zak Crawley (9no) and Ben Duckett (18no) making a breezy 27 without loss in five overs at the death.

Four years ago Ben Stokes scored an unforgettable century at the same ground to reel in a target of 359, joined by last man Jack Leach in a remarkable last-wicket stand, but this time the odds are in the hosts’ favour.

They have no option but to win, with defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s leaving them 2-0 down with three to play, but they have repeatedly proved their chasing credentials over the last 18 months.

Last summer they made sport of reeling in even bigger scores and reached a target of 296 with seven wickets in hand against New Zealand at Headingley.

Travis Head was the star performer for Australia, blasting 77 to propel his side into a competitive position, but he will now pass the baton over to the bowlers who need 10 wickets in a hurry.

Alex Carey plays on to his stumps
Alex Carey plays on to his stumps (Danny Lawson/PA).

When play finally got under way almost six hours later than scheduled, there was a false start. Only one over was possible before the rain returned, with four of Chris Woakes’ deliveries pitched short, despite conditions begging for the ball to be pitched up.

Mercifully, the next break only took 10 minutes and when the contest resumed Woakes decided to let the conditions do their work.

Mitch Marsh had just picked up a couple of boundaries to put England on notice when Woakes tossed it up towards off stump, found the perfect outswinger and flicked the glove as Marsh (28) made an unconvincing attempt to withdraw the bat.

England were up and running now and quickly lined Alex Carey up as their next victim. Fresh from his role in the Lord’s stumping controversy, as well spurious rumours about an unpaid hairdressing debt, he groped haplessly at Stuart Broad, edged one through the cordon and then brought down his own stumps as he deflected a wobbling Woakes delivery into them.

At 139 for six, the call went up for Mark Wood to enter the fray. The extra pace initially helped Australia get the scoreboard moving, Head punching his second ball for four and his second over costing 12, including four byes soaring high over the wicketkeeper’s head.

Harry Brook takes a fine diving catch to dismiss Mitchell Starc
Harry Brook takes a fine diving catch to dismiss Mitchell Starc (Danny Lawson/PA).

But his ability to force errors soon paid off as he blasted out Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in successive overs.

Starc flicked Wood high off his hips in what should have been a simple catch for Jonny Bairstow. The Yorkshireman, who has made a host of handling errors in the series, appeared to freeze in position, leaving an uncertain Harry Brook to throw himself into a diving catch from short-leg.

Cummins left Bairstow no choice a few moments later, fencing away from his body and nicking straight into the gloves.

Australia’s lead was 196 when Todd Murphy arrived at number 10 and 237 when he pinned lbw at the end of a superb over from Broad.

Head played a blinder in the 41-run stand, exposing his partner to just 10 deliveries while scoring rapidly under immense pressure. With boundary riders posted all over the park, he repeatedly hit the gaps, cutting and pulling square and winning his personal duel with Wood.

Travis Head raises his bat following his half-century
Travis Head raises his bat following his half-century (Danny Lawson/PA).

The more the Durham quick bent his back, the more Head’s score grew. Consecutive sixes into the leg side sealed the deal.

When England finally got a full over at Murphy, Broad was sure to make it count. He worked the tailender over for five excellent seaming deliveries then pinned him lbw with the sixth.

Head’s magic was about to run dry too, with one big shot too many picking out Duckett in the deep to set up the intriguing end game.

Zak Crawley (left) and Ben Duckett were unbeaten at the close
Zak Crawley (left) and Ben Duckett were unbeaten at the close (Mike Egerton/PA).

Crawley made a secure start for his side in an unenviable late cameo, with Duckett a more frantic operator. He nicked just short of the slips, then a couple of yards over the top of them, but also tucked into two meaty clips for four off an amped-up Cummins.

Every run was cheered to the rafters as it thinned out England’s day-four target and even a nasty blow to the thumb for Duckett could not dampen the home side’s spirits.

Another 224 are needed to send the teams to Manchester with the score at 2-1 and England expects.

More from The Courier

Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.
First round Wimbledon tennis success for Dundee-born Charlie Robertson,16
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Missing Dundee teenager, Lainey Harvey, has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee teenager, 15, traced safe and well by police
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White