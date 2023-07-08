‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

By Press Association
England goalkeeper James Trafford saves Abel Ruiz’s last-gasp penalty in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
England goalkeeper James Trafford saves Abel Ruiz’s last-gasp penalty in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)

James Trafford claimed he knew he was going to save the penalty which clinched European Under-21 Championship glory for England.

The 20-year-old Burnley-bound Manchester City goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at League One Bolton, repelled Spain skipper Abel Ruiz’s stoppage-time spot-kick and then blocked substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up to ensure Curtis Jones’ goal was enough to secure a 1-0 final victory at the Batumi Arena.

Trafford told UEFA TV: “I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen and, when it was a penalty, I knew I was going to save it, so it was pretty easy, to be honest.

“I told all my mates back home I was going to save one.”

Trafford’s heroics, which came after defender Levi Colwill had been penalised for his challenge on Ruiz following a VAR review six minutes into added time, provided a memorable conclusion to a hard-fought contest as England claimed the title for the third time and the first since 1984, denying the Spaniards a record sixth triumph.

His clean sheet meant Lee Carsley’s men did not concede a single goal at the finals, a feat never before achieved.

Trafford said: “It means a lot for us, the record, because it will take a massive effort to get broken. But we’re a very good team and we believe that no-one can score against us and we showed it.”

England, watched by senior boss Gareth Southgate in Georgia, had to survive a late onslaught as Spain fought desperately for a way back into the game, but battled manfully to reach their goal.

A delighted Carsley told UEFA TV: “I think the players deserved it. I spoke about it yesterday, that they’ve worked so hard, they’ve been so motivated all season.

“We had a really tough qualifying campaign, but I thought they were outstanding tonight.

“I thought it was difficult at times. Spain are a very good team, but to get the win and to get a clean sheet, the players deserve so much credit.

“I’m really proud, along with the rest of the staff. We knew we had the players, we knew we had the quality, but it was a case of them coming together as a squad, helping each other, supporting each other and I thought they did that really well.”

England’s Anthony Gordon (left) was named Player of the Tournament
England’s Anthony Gordon (left) was named player of the tournament (PA)

Player of the Tournament Anthony Gordon admitted several of his team-mates could have claimed the prize.

Gordon said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I feel I have had a good tournament, but me with the individual trophy is down to my team-mates and the staff.

“The squad is really unselfish. Six or seven of us might have won it, that shows how good we’ve been.

“Trafford could have been player of the tournament. He was incredible. I’ve never seen a goalkeeper perform like that with my own eyes.”

England head coach Lee Carsley shouts from the touchline during the final
England head coach Lee Carsley shouts from the touchline during the final (PA)

Disappointed Spain coach Santi Denia saluted the “extraordinary” efforts of his players and staff.

Denia said: “I feel extremely proud of everyone, not only the players, but everyone who forms part of this family. They’ve all worked in an extraordinary manner.

“The team have kept growing and we tried until the very last minute. We are strong and we will keep growing with this way of playing.”

More from The Courier

Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee tennis starlet Charlie Robertson shines in first round at Wimbledon
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Missing Dundee teenager, Lainey Harvey, has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee teenager, 15, traced safe and well by police
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White