Willy Caballero becomes Enzo Maresca’s assistant at Leicester

By Press Association
Willy Caballero has joined Leicester as assistant manager (Neil Hall/PA)
Willy Caballero has joined Leicester as assistant manager (Neil Hall/PA)

Leicester have appointed former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero as assistant manager.

He is the fifth addition to new boss Enzo Maresca’s backroom team and will head to the Championship club following an 18-month spell at Southampton.

The 41-year-old Argentine enjoyed a highly-successful playing career.

During his time at City and Chelsea he collected Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup winners’ medals.

Caballero links up with the Foxes as they continue preparations for a Championship opener against Coventry on August 6.

