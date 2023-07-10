Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both in action on not-so-manic Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both in action on not-so-manic Monday

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic (PA)
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic (PA)

Novak Djokovic will return to action on day eight at Wimbledon after the curfew curtailed his charge for victory on Sunday while number one seed Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet.

Elsewhere on a day that used to be called ‘Manic Monday’ – when all the fourth-round singles matches would be scheduled – last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur tackles two-time champion Petra Kvitova while 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva tackles Madison Keys.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what day eight has in store.

Match of the Day

Matteo Berrettini is enjoying his Wimbledon return (
Matteo Berrettini is enjoying his Wimbledon return (Victoria Jones/PA)

Matteo Berrettini has had a tough time of it lately, having missed out on Wimbledon last year due to coronavirus and then injury ruining much of his 2023 campaign.

But the 2021 finalist is back and on the form he has shown so far looks more than capable of heading deep into this second week of the tournament.

However, there is the small matter of the world number one standing in his way.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won at Queen’s, is looking the real deal so far, so this fourth-round contest has the potential to be a classic.

Kvitova will have to be Ons it

Petra Kvitova is rolling back the years and enjoying a long run in SW19.

The Czech player has got to the last-16 six times and she ended up as champion twice, reached the quarter-finals twice and the semi-final once.

Her run this year is a bit of an anomaly as it is just the second time she has got to this stage since her second title in 2014.

She will have her work cut out to get to the next stage as she is up against Ons Jabeur, who is looking to go one better than her runners-up spot last year.

Andreeva’s emergence continues

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player into the women's last 16 since Coco Gauff
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player into the women’s last-16 since Coco Gauff (John Walton/PA)

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019 as her star continues to rise.
At 16 she is the youngest player in the women’s draw and proved her breakout run at the French Open was no fluke, having come through qualifying.

Maddison Keys is up next and the American is playing some nice tennis, having won in Eastbourne in the final warm-up tournament, so a fascinating match awaits.

Order of play

Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet when he faces Berrettini
Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet when he faces Matteo Berrettini (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre Court
Elena Rybakina v Beatriz Haddad Maia
Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz (Djokovic leads 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6))
Ons Jabeur v Petra Kvitova
Carlos Alcaraz v Matteo BerrettiniCourt One
Daniil Medvedev v Jiri Lehecka
Aryna Sabalenka v Ekaterina Alexandrova
Grigor Dimitrov v Holger Rune

Weather

Cloudy but generally fine

More from The Courier

Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
James McPake delighted with capture of 'explosive' Michael O'Halloran for Dunfermline
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing
Destroyed caravan
Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…