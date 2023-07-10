The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate after England’s victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate after England's victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Brook produced a match-winning knock as England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1.

There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s, and an England triumph in the European Under-21 Championship final in Georgia, while Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Harry Brook in action for England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Brook contributed 75 on day four in Leeds as England halved the deficit against Australia (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chris Woakes celebrates after clinching victory for England in the third Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Woakes clinched England's victory as they successfully chased a target of 251 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Alice Capsey (right) in action (Nick Potts/PA)
Alice Capsey hit a fine 46 as England beat Australia by five wickets at Lord’s to win the Women’s Ashes T20 series and leave the overall score at 6-4 to the tourists ahead of the one-day internationals (Nick Potts/PA)
England's players celebrate with the trophy after beating Spain 1-0 in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
England's players celebrate with the trophy after beating Spain 1-0 in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
England's James Trafford saved a penalty in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
James Trafford saved a Spain penalty in stoppage time (PA)
Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen (left to right) after the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Verstappen won at Silverstone with Britons Lando Norris (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (left) coming second and third respectively (David Davies/PA)
Katie Boulter in action against Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
British number one Katie Boulter’s run at Wimbledon ended in the last 32 with a 6-1 6-1 defeat to defending champion Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
Zharnel Hughes wins the men's 100 metres at the British Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Zharnel Hughes powered through the rain to win 100 metres gold at the British Championships in Manchester – and would subsequently add the 200m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the women’s 100m at the British Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith claimed the women’s 100m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hull FC’s Cameron Scott in action against Hull KR (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull FC were 16-6 victors in their derby clash with Hull KR at Craven Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cameron Smith tees off on the 3rd during day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Cameron Smith won the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead (George Tewkesbury/PA)

