Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu signs new deal to complete remarkable journey with Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu signs new deal to complete remarkable journey with Luton

By Press Association
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed a new contract which will keep him at Luton for an 11th season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed a new contract which will keep him at Luton for an 11th season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is to continue his remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League after agreeing a new contract, the Hatters have announced.

The 29-year-old midfielder, the first man to have won promotion from the Conference to the English top flight with the same club, has committed himself to an 11th season at Kenilworth Road.

Former West Ham trainee Mpanzu has made 364 appearances, the most recent of them in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Coventry, for the club he initially joined on loan in November 2013 before completing a permanent move in January 2014.

He told Luton’s official website: “It’s great to be back and I’m ready to get to work. Hopefully it’s going to be a great new season for us in the Premier League.

“I’ve got to play the Brighton game [the opening Premier League fixture] to make that history first, but once I get through pre-season it should be all good. We are looking to fight and stay in this league, I cannot wait to contribute to that this season.

“I’ve been at the club for so long, so to get it sorted and get it signed is all good. I’m so happy and looking forward to getting back out there at Kenilworth Road in front of the fans.”

Luton secured their return to the top flight with Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Coventry
Luton secured their return to the top flight with Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Coventry (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manager Rob Edwards added: “Pelly’s story is such a special one, and everyone knows that now. Ever since we came in, his consistency has been brilliant. He is someone who gives everything. He leaves it all out there.

“On and off the pitch, he is just a huge part of what we do, he’s the heartbeat of the dressing room, a brilliant lad who everyone loves, so it’s only right that he now gets this opportunity to play in the Premier League because he’s worked so hard for it.”

Meanwhile, Hatters goalkeeper Jack Walton has joined Scottish Championship side Dundee United on a season-long loan.

Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s club website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.”