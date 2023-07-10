Jean-Philippe Gbamin among the absentees for Everton’s trip to Switzerland

Wantaway midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and defenders Mason Holgate and Vitalii Mykolenko have not travelled with Everton’s squad for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

In May, Gbamin’s agent said the player did not want to return to the club after enduring a nightmare four-year spell decimated by serious injuries which has restricted the 27-year-old to just eight appearances.

The Ivory Coast international, whose contract expires next summer, has had unsuccessful loan spells at CSKA Moscow and, last season, at Trabzonspor.

Holgate, who made only four appearances following Sean Dyche’s arrival as manager at the end of January – with one of his two starts ending in a red card – was pictured training with the squad when they returned last week.

Mykolenko missed the final three games of the season with a muscle injury but featured in three matches for Ukraine last month.

Captain Seamus Coleman was not included in the party as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained towards the end of last term but Dele Alli, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, and Andre Gomes, who was farmed out to Lille by former boss Frank Lampard, both were.

Forward Demarai Gray is still on CONCACAF Gold Cup duty with Jamaica and Everton said “only players currently involved in international football or continuing rehabilitation from injuries” were unavailable.

Everton play their first friendly against Stade Nyonnais on Friday.