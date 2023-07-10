Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton and defender Ollie Denham on loan

Dundee United have announced the loan signings of Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton and Cardiff defender Ollie Denham for the 2023/24 season, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old Walton joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January but was unable to play a part in the Hatters’ promotion push to the Premier League after picking up an injury.

🧤 Shot-stopping pedigree We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Jack Walton on loan from @LutonTown ✍️ 👇 | @JackWalton23 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 10, 2023

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.

“Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line.”

United have also signed 21-year-old defender Denham on a loan from Cardiff.

The former Manchester United youngster has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds and was called into the Wales squad last year.

Goodwin said: “Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff and played a number of games in the English Championship. He’s a modern-day centre-back with good mobility and one who enjoys defending.”