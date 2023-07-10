Lionesses feeling the love Down Under – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.

Football

The Lionesses were feeling the love in Australia.

First few days Down Under 🦘☀️ pic.twitter.com/eVn1sbdUKT — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) July 10, 2023

The Seagulls become penguins!

Some flipping great news for your Monday afternoon. 😉 Ten Humboldt Penguins at Drusillas Park have been named after Albion players, to celebrate our best ever season in the top-flight! 🐧 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2023

Bukayo Saka was on his bike.

The bikes are back 😉 pic.twitter.com/xqAMOFGQxA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2023

The Premier League turned the clock back.

Sensational from Sanchez 😮‍💨@Alexis_Sanchez signed for Arsenal on this day in 2014! 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/QzFBEkujJ8 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 10, 2023

Cricket

Chris Woakes reflected on a memorable week for England with one eye on the next Test.

Incredible week at Headingley! Great performance from the team to get the win. Old Trafford next….@MAWood33 MOM! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/Zbfa0Xjz5d — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 10, 2023

As did Harry Brook.

Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone enjoyed the British Grand Prix.

First GP and what a day it was 🏎️🏁🤟🏼 Thank you so much @redbulluk for having us! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9SUUSSkvmY — Alice Capsey (@AliceCapsey) July 10, 2023

Formula One

Lando Norris loved his weekend.

Whataaaaaa weeeekeeeeendddd — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 10, 2023

Lewis Hamilton got a bit emotional.

David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine made memories, 24 years ago.

It's been a while since we've seen two Brits take to the podium at Silverstone 🇬🇧#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tijQyj64j9 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2023

Williams celebrated a milestone.

Celebrating 800 Grands Prix at our home in Grove 💙 Thank you to our team at the factory and trackside for their huge efforts so far in 2023 👏#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/geWmdK3mSw — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 10, 2023

Valtteri Bottas was back out on his bike.

Wimbledon

Neal Skupski marched on for Britain.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly scrubbed up well.

Novak Djokovic celebrated reaching the quarter-finals.

As did Madison Keys.