Lionesses feeling the love Down Under – Monday's sporting social By Press Association July 10 2023, 6.20pm England were feeling the love in Australia (PA Wire/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10. Football The Lionesses were feeling the love in Australia. Feeling the love! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xKLL81rt5O— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 10, 2023 First few days Down Under 🦘☀️ pic.twitter.com/eVn1sbdUKT— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) July 10, 2023 The Seagulls become penguins! Some flipping great news for your Monday afternoon. 😉Ten Humboldt Penguins at Drusillas Park have been named after Albion players, to celebrate our best ever season in the top-flight! 🐧— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2023 Bukayo Saka was on his bike. The bikes are back 😉 pic.twitter.com/xqAMOFGQxA— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2023 The Premier League turned the clock back. Sensational from Sanchez 😮💨@Alexis_Sanchez signed for Arsenal on this day in 2014! 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/QzFBEkujJ8— Premier League (@premierleague) July 10, 2023 Cricket Chris Woakes reflected on a memorable week for England with one eye on the next Test. Incredible week at Headingley! Great performance from the team to get the win. Old Trafford next….@MAWood33 MOM! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/Zbfa0Xjz5d— Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 10, 2023 As did Harry Brook. Special week! #theashes 🏏🏠 pic.twitter.com/Fz6gWfhr3Q— Harry Brook (@Harry_Brook_88) July 10, 2023 Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone enjoyed the British Grand Prix. First GP and what a day it was 🏎️🏁🤟🏼Thank you so much @redbulluk for having us! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9SUUSSkvmY— Alice Capsey (@AliceCapsey) July 10, 2023 Silverstone '23 ✅ pic.twitter.com/CO1x0KlsEq— Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) July 10, 2023 Formula One Lando Norris loved his weekend. Whataaaaaa weeeekeeeeendddd— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 10, 2023 Lewis Hamilton got a bit emotional. Don't cry because it's over.Smile because it happened. 💙#F1 #BritishGP #Silverstone pic.twitter.com/wxPmL1j9H8— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) July 10, 2023 David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine made memories, 24 years ago. It's been a while since we've seen two Brits take to the podium at Silverstone 🇬🇧#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tijQyj64j9— Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2023 Williams celebrated a milestone. Celebrating 800 Grands Prix at our home in Grove 💙Thank you to our team at the factory and trackside for their huge efforts so far in 2023 👏#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/geWmdK3mSw— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 10, 2023 Valtteri Bottas was back out on his bike. Sardinia 🏖️#VB77 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/g94wL8DRa8— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 10, 2023 Wimbledon Neal Skupski marched on for Britain. 🙌 @nealskupski & @wesleykoolhof charge into the 3rd round at @Wimbledon 🙌#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HsuysiJQqV— LTA (@the_LTA) July 10, 2023 F1 driver Pierre Gasly scrubbed up well. Welcome to SW19, Pierre and Kika 👋#Wimbledon | @PierreGASLY pic.twitter.com/yVSSO1JEQg— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023 Novak Djokovic celebrated reaching the quarter-finals. QF IDEMOOOOOO 🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱😃🙌🏼🙏🏼💪🏼 @Wimbledon #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WFJ6uGdYKI— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 10, 2023 As did Madison Keys. Into the @Wimbledon last 8 and a lefty apparently 🤷🏽♀️😅💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QOh4dQKjvG— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 10, 2023