Andy Murray has a lot of good tennis left in him – Jamie Murray

By Press Association
Andy Murray was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas (Victoria Jones/PA)
Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon next year and still has plenty of “good tennis in him”, according to brother Jamie.

Murray, a two-time winner in SW19, was beaten in five sets in the second round at this year’s Championships by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 36 years old, his chances of going deep into grand slams again are dwindling, but doubles star Jamie Murray still believes his sibling can operate at the top level.

“Will he be back? I hope so,” he said. “Look, I think he still has a lot of good tennis in him. I think he needs to find his mojo and get out there and play some ball.

Schroders Battle of the Brits – Day Two – P&J Live
Jamie Murray, left, hopes his brother will be back next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I still think he has the level to do a lot of good stuff on the tennis court. I think he had an amazing opportunity this tournament to really go far in a grand slam with players dropping out all over the place.

“I mean the draw really opened up for him. It felt like that. But Tsitsipas played a really good match. I am sure he is disappointed.

“I still think he can do a lot of good stuff. I always expect him to perform well and win matches because I know the level he can produce.

“He needs to find a way to do that. I don’t know what his ranking is now, it is inside 40, but for him to be getting excited he needs to be feeling like he is getting into the top 20 and feel like he is competing at these big events.”