Wimbledon enters quarter-finals stage as Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina

By Press Association
World number one Iga Swiatek will take on Elina Svitolina in the pick of Tuesday’s women’s quarter-finals (PA)
World number one Iga Swiatek will take on Elina Svitolina in the pick of Tuesday's women's quarter-finals (PA)

Wimbledon heads towards the business end as the quarter-finals get under way on Tuesday.

World number one Iga Swiatek opens Centre Court with her highly-anticipated clash with Elina Svitolina while Novak Djokovic looks to extend his SW19 invincibility against Andrey Rublev.

Here, the PA news agency unpacks day nine.

Match of the Day

Elina Svitolina’s remarkable Wimbledon journey faces its toughest test yet when she plays world number one Iga Swiatek on Centre Court.

The Ukrainian capped a brilliant first week with that dramatic victory over Victoria Azarenka to make it back-to-back quarter-finals at grand slams following the birth of her first child.

How much energy is left in the tank remains to be seen and her resolve will be tested against Swiatek, who is in the last-eight for the first time in SW19.

She saved match points against Belinda Bencic to get there and she will be eyeing more domination following her recent win at the French Open.

Pegula under the radar

Jessica Pegula has been something of a footnote in this year’s tournament so far, having sailed through to the last-eight without much trouble.

But the number four seed might have a few people worried as she has dropped just one set on her way to another grand slam quarter-final – her fifth in the last seven.

The 29-year-old has shown remarkable consistency over the last 18 months and Marketa Vondrousova stands in her way of a first grand slam semi-final.

The kids are alright

Charlie Robertson is one of five British boys in action on Tuesday
Charlie Robertson is one of five British boys in action on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

After four wins for British players in the girls’ tournament on Monday it is the boys’ turn on Tuesday, with five hopefuls due to play.

Viktor Frydrych, Henry Searle, Freddy Blaydes, Henry Jefferson and Charlie Robertson are all in second-round action as we get a glimpse into the next generation of home players.

There are also plenty of girls and boys in doubles action as they enjoy their moment on home soil.

Order of play

Novak Djokovic is back on his beloved Centre Court where he remains unbeaten in 10 years
Novak Djokovic is back on his beloved Centre Court where he remains unbeaten in 10 years (Victoria Jones/PA)

Centre Court
Iga Swiatek v Elina Svitolina
Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic

Court One
Jessica Pegula v Marketa Vondrousova
Jannik Sinner v Roman Safiullin
Clijsters/Hingis v Schiavone/Vinci

Weather

Staying warm with a risk of scattered showers