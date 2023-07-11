Mitch Marsh made a strong case to keep his Ashes place – Andrew McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitch Marsh made a strong case to keep his Ashes place – Andrew McDonald

By Press Association
Mitch Marsh impressed with bat and ball in the third Test (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mitch Marsh impressed with bat and ball in the third Test (Danny Lawson/PA)

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admits Mitch Marsh has given him a selection headache ahead of next week’s fourth Ashes Test.

Marsh replaced the injured Cameron Green at Headingley and marked his first game in four years with a brilliant century and two wickets.

With Green fit again and apparently enjoying enough credit with the selectors to come straight back in, there are two obvious ways to tweak the line-up to accommodate both all-rounders.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Third Test – Day One – Headingley
Mitch Marsh celebrates his century in the third Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

One would see opener David Warner drop out following his latest double failure against Stuart Broad, while the other involves dropping Scott Boland and asking the combination of Marsh and Green to share his overs.

With the tourists leading 2-1 with two to play, it is a decision they need to get right.

“We’ve got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up,” McDonald told reporters. “We’ve got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our all-rounders. We’ll have to consider the options ahead.

“He’s made a pretty good case. I thought he was outstanding this game. There’s a lot to like with how he matches up against England. I thought he was impressive with the ball as well, and he’s done that before in England with the ball, so that’s nothing new.”

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Third Test – Day One – Headingley
David Warner’s place could be in doubt (Mike Egerton/PA)

Whether Marsh could transfer his ball-striking to the top of the order as a like-for-like stand-in for Warner is less clear.

“He did pretty well down the middle order. To put him up to open in England would probably be something we haven’t discussed yet, but we do have some time between now and the next Test,” said McDonald.

“You’ve also got to reflect on what the opening partnership has been able to do across the six innings (in the series) and there’s been three 50-plus partnerships in there. Albeit it didn’t function to its level here, in some ways it has done well so far in this series.”