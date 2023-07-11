Fury announces next fight and Messi relaxes – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 11 2023, 6.00pm Share Fury announces next fight and Messi relaxes – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4549996/fury-announces-next-fight-and-messi-relaxes-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Tyson Fury has announced his next fight (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11. Football Lionel Messi enjoyed relaxing time with his family. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) David Beckham got emotional celebrating his daughter’s birthday. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Marcus Rashford was feeling good. Feeling good 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omJv2AUr63— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 11, 2023 Manor Solomon arrived at Spurs. I'm so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It's truly an honour to be here and I can't wait to get started. to dare is to do! #COYS @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/Hlr1qvxMJU— Manor Solomon (@Manorsolomon) July 11, 2023 Mikel Arteta was on his bike. Boss 🫡🚴 pic.twitter.com/TpG54KaYkZ— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2023 Not bad office views. Let's work 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qxcMnUW7m5— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 11, 2023 🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/IwCzXToSbG— Wolves (@Wolves) July 11, 2023 Likewise for Bastian Schweinsteiger. Enjoying the sun 😎☀️ pic.twitter.com/XzFkIVXiqi— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) July 11, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury announced his next fight. Rugby Union Ed Slater wrote a poem marking a year since he was diagnosed with MND. It has been a year to the day since I was diagnosed with MND. I often write little poems, here’s one to mark one year called ‘a year has passed since I was told’. It’s shit but I prefer it to posting a video 😁. Cheers and have a good day. pic.twitter.com/YTMjvvzvwJ— Ed Slater (@edslater) July 11, 2023 Formula One Daniel Ricciardo made a shock F1 return. That smile will never get old 😍#F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/53iReoOWir— Formula 1 (@F1) July 11, 2023 When the news drops that you'll be back on the #F1 grid at the next race… pic.twitter.com/AaZipnFb6j— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 11, 2023 Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc took in some tennis. Live love laugh Piarles at Wimbledon ✨ #Alpine pic.twitter.com/BgVrPYnEyb— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 11, 2023 George Russell enjoyed some family time with his niece and nephew. Silverstone with my two biggest supporters. 💙 pic.twitter.com/IFbsHRX1h1— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 10, 2023 Tennis Liam Broady was trying to cheer himself up in Manchester after being knocked out of Wimbledon on Friday. Back in the 0161. @CrazyPedros I’m coming pic.twitter.com/mw607jdU6O— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 11, 2023 Cricket Joe Root looked forward to the fourth Test. Bring on Old Trafford! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/5xkGPvjyQz— Joe Root (@root66) July 11, 2023 Athletics Zharnel Hughes reflected on a top weekend. So many great things happened this weekend…This was another!So good to connect with Linford Christie. His words of congratulations on breaking his 100m British record speak volumes of the man.Respect 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MigwjqgWAN— Zharnel Hughes (@zharnel_hughes) July 11, 2023 Swimming Sharron Davies called on sporting bodies to stand up for their female athletes. For all you media who need some proper educating with actual facts there is always Unfair Play… the truth of what biological females have had to accept for decades in sport. It’s SO about time sports bodies stood up for their female athletes. Grow a backbone please pic.twitter.com/80g6b59jKx— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 11, 2023 Golf Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Scotland. Good to be back in Bonnie Scotland ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kqfrxiAvmy— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 11, 2023