Wimbledon day nine: Iga Swiatek sent home but Novak Djokovic marches on

Novak Djokovic battled back to remain on course for a fifth successive Wimbledon men’s title on the day women’s world number one Iga Swiatek suffered a quarter-final exit.

Defending champion Djokovic swatted aside Andrey Rublev to set up a semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner, while Swiatek’s hopes were ended by the impressive Elina Svitolina.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day nine at the All England Club unfolded.

No stopping Novak

Novak Djokovic’s remarkable run at Wimbledon continues (Adam Davy/PA)

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s grand slam singles semi-final appearances by coming from a set down to defeat Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian’s 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory sent him through to the last four at a major for the 46th time and extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 33 matches.

Djokovic is now only two wins away from yet another grand slam title and, although his performance was not quite perfect, it was another demonstration of what it will take to stop the 36-year-old lifting the trophy for an eighth time.

Jannik Sinner will be the next man to try and do that after he booked the first grand slam semi-final of his career by beating Roman Safiullin 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Tweet of the day

Svitolina sinks Swiatek

Grand Slam champions @ElinaSvitolina has defeated en route to the semifinal: Quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek Round of 16: Victoria AzarenkaRound 3: Sofia KeninRound 1: Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LiWDec7oiv — wta (@WTA) July 11, 2023

Elina Svitolina claimed the mother of all victories by knocking out top seed Iga Swiatek.

The unseeded Ukrainian, who only gave birth to her daughter Skai nine months ago, ousted Swiatek with a dramatic 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

She has now beaten four grand slam singles champions – Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and now Swiatek – to become the first wildcard into the last four of the women’s draw in SW19 since 2011.

it sets up a semi-final meeting with 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, who earlier upset world number four Jessica Pegula.

Shot of the day

"HOW ABOUT THAT!" 😲 A stunning @ElinaSvitolina backhand on the run is today's Play of the Day, presented by @BarclaysUK#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Oe4osRPUXx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Jannik Sinner stretches to reach a shot during his straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin. The 21-year-old Italian became the youngest man to reach the last four of Wimbledon since 2007 – a record that will last only until Wednesday when world number one Carlos Alcaraz faces fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune (John Walton/PA)

