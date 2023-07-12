Spain defender Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Villarreal By Press Association July 12 2023, 3.51pm Share Spain defender Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Villarreal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4552489/spain-defender-pau-torres-joins-aston-villa-on-five-year-deal-from-villarreal/ Copy Link Spain’s Pau Torres (pictured) has linked up with Unai Emery again at Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA) Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal. The 26-year-old, who has been capped 23 times for Spain, moves to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year deal. He links up again with Villa boss Unai Emery who he played under for the Yellow Submarine. Torres won the Europa League in 2021 – under Emery – and helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League a year later. He becomes Villa’s second summer signing after the arrival of former Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.