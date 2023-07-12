Russell at Wimbledon as Bronze hits beach – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 12 2023, 6.13pm Share Russell at Wimbledon as Bronze hits beach – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4552939/russell-at-wimbledon-as-bronze-hits-beach-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link George Russell enjoyed Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12. Football Life’s a beach for Lucy Bronze. The beach is the place to be 🥝🐚 pic.twitter.com/mtySwgxoSz— Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) July 12, 2023 Ashley Young bid farewell to Aston Villa. Firstly I’d like to thank the players, all of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that!Secondly thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me, you know who you are!And finally to you the fans… pic.twitter.com/i9L1HKKhzf— Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 12, 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling got to work. Good to be back!🙌🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2DlUPdwmYt— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 12, 2023 Work. pic.twitter.com/mXKacapQol— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 12, 2023 Surely the short drive across the Pennines would have been quicker? Oslo-bound ✈Man Utd play Leeds this afternoon in Norway! pic.twitter.com/toJ0kr4Fg6— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 12, 2023 Good morning from Oslo 👋🇳🇴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/wTBoDJI0pN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2023 Gordon McQueen was remembered. 🤍 Always Remembered. RIP Gordon pic.twitter.com/200wzATrud— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2023 A couple of clubs began auditions for a boy band…. The Palace boy band 😎🎸 pic.twitter.com/mZH6BTSUpw— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 12, 2023 Boy band. 😎 pic.twitter.com/pXuEufqiuk— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 12, 2023 Happy birthdays. Happy birthday to you, @LukeShaw23! 🫶#MUFC pic.twitter.com/lnHD1o9HtK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2023 🥳 Happy birthday, @LukeDBerry!#COYH pic.twitter.com/74ncckm5OY— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 12, 2023 Happy birthday to the boss! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cABEimBG99— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 12, 2023 Formula One Daniel Ricciardo was still celebrating his return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri. We're happy to see you back, Danny Ric! 🍯🦡📸 @danielricciardo #F1 pic.twitter.com/nCqgQ2PxuM— Formula 1 (@F1) July 11, 2023 Back to the grid and it feels this good. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I822arT99G— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 11, 2023 Lando Norris thanked his team after their podium finish at Silverstone. Huge shout to every single person at McLaren for what we achieved on the weekend. This is just the beginning 🧡 https://t.co/Ss3tO79kAs— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 12, 2023 George Russell soaked up Wimbledon. There’s nothing quite like Wimbledon. 🎾🍓🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/w6iVJklI2u— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 12, 2023 Cricket Additions to the Pietersen household. Our new babies 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/6wvvgtonva— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 12, 2023 Boxing Carl Frampton enjoyed a different walk. A different walk today. Have a glorious one folks pic.twitter.com/8mYZTMFtIt— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 12, 2023