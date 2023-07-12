Russell at Wimbledon as Bronze hits beach – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

Life’s a beach for Lucy Bronze.

The beach is the place to be 🥝🐚 pic.twitter.com/mtySwgxoSz — Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) July 12, 2023

Ashley Young bid farewell to Aston Villa.

Firstly I’d like to thank the players, all of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that! Secondly thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me, you know who you are! And finally to you the fans… pic.twitter.com/i9L1HKKhzf — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 12, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling got to work.

Good to be back!🙌🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2DlUPdwmYt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 12, 2023

Surely the short drive across the Pennines would have been quicker?

Oslo-bound ✈ Man Utd play Leeds this afternoon in Norway! pic.twitter.com/toJ0kr4Fg6 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 12, 2023

Gordon McQueen was remembered.

🤍 Always Remembered. RIP Gordon pic.twitter.com/200wzATrud — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2023

A couple of clubs began auditions for a boy band….

The Palace boy band 😎🎸 pic.twitter.com/mZH6BTSUpw — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 12, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Happy birthday to the boss! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cABEimBG99 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 12, 2023

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo was still celebrating his return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri.

Back to the grid and it feels this good. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I822arT99G — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 11, 2023

Lando Norris thanked his team after their podium finish at Silverstone.

Huge shout to every single person at McLaren for what we achieved on the weekend. This is just the beginning 🧡 https://t.co/Ss3tO79kAs — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 12, 2023

George Russell soaked up Wimbledon.

There’s nothing quite like Wimbledon. 🎾🍓🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/w6iVJklI2u — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 12, 2023

Cricket

Additions to the Pietersen household.

Boxing

Carl Frampton enjoyed a different walk.