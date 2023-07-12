Wimbledon day 10: Carlos Alcaraz moves on while women’s semi-finals are set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day 10: Carlos Alcaraz moves on while women’s semi-finals are set

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Wimbledon semi-finals (John Walton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Wimbledon semi-finals (John Walton/PA)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his march towards a potential final showdown with Novak Djokovic on another dramatic day at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard powered past fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune, while in the women’s draw Ons Jabeur avenged defeat to Elena Rybakina in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev delivered the knockout blow on Chris Eubanks’ remarkable run in SW19 and Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the semi-finals with a demolition of Madison Keys.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day 10 at the All England Club unfolded.

Rune punished by Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz beat fellow young gun and childhood friend Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Alcaraz and sixth seed Rune played doubles together when they were 14 and were the first men under 21 to face each other in a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.

It was the first time they had met at a grand slam, the start of a rivalry which could last for over a decade, and it was the top seed who came out top with a 7-6 (3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

“I think I’m playing at a great level, I didn’t expect to play such a great level on this surface so for me, it’s crazy,” he said.

Tweet of the day

Jabeur marches Ons

Ons Jabeur knocked out defending champion Elena Rybakina
Ons Jabeur knocked out defending champion Elena Rybakina (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ons Jabeur found it too painful to rewatch last year’s Wimbledon final defeat by Elena Rybakina but she will happily take another look at the rematch.

The sixth seed, who also lost to Iga Swiatek in the US Open final last year, will take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the last four after fighting from a set down to defeat Rybakina 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-1.

Jabeur missed a set point in the opener but fought back impressively, hitting more winners and making fewer errors than her opponent, who has established a fledgling big three in the women’s game this season with Sabalenka and Swiatek.

“Until this day, I couldn’t watch this match,” said Jabeur. “I can watch today’s match. That’s OK.”

Shot of the day

Eubanks floored

Chris Eubanks waved goodbye to Wimbledon as a firm favourite with spectators
Chris Eubanks waved goodbye to Wimbledon as a firm favourite with spectators (Steven Paston/PA)

Daniil Medvedev delivered the knockout blow on Chris Eubanks’ remarkable Wimbledon run by booking a semi-final spot with a thrilling five-set win.

World number 43 Eubanks looked set to once again punch above his weight in south-west London after leading the 2021 US Open champion 2-1 going into a fourth-set tie-break.

But third seed Medvedev battled back to win 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-1 in a match played under the Court One roof, despite glorious sunshine.

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

World number one Carlos Alcaraz lets out a roar as he celebrates his straight-sets victory over Holger Rune
World number one Carlos Alcaraz lets out a roar as he celebrates his straight-sets victory over Holger Rune (John Walton/PA)

Stat of the day