It’s done – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take minority stake in Leeds

By Press Association
Golfers Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth have taken a minority stake in Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
Golfers Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth have taken a minority stake in Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has confirmed he and fellow golfer Justin Thomas are now minority stakeholders in Leeds.

The two friends were expected to be joined by another fellow professional Rickie Fowler but he pulled out of a deal when the club were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Spieth and Thomas have got on board with 49ers Enterprises, an American investment group which also owns the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, who took charge of the club after agreeing a deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s controlling stake.

“Relegation wasn’t ideal but then we got involved with the 49ers group who were purchasing a larger share in Leeds United to do the stuff they do so successfully everywhere else they have touched and thought it would be a really cool opportunity,” Spieth told Sky Sports.

Jordan Spieth on the fifth tee during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open
Jordan Spieth on the fifth tee during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s done. Myself and Justin (Thomas) we’re involved in a very minority stake but within the bigger 49ers organisation.

“They (the 49ers) renegotiated (after relegation) and then we got to decide whether we do it or not.

“We always wanted to do it and it ended up possibly a better deal, as long as they can get promoted (to Premier League) soon.”

Asked about Fowler’s involvement, Spieth added: “I don’t think so. I think he decided, once they were relegated, against it.”