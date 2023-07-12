Joe Marler reveals ‘weird encounter’ with Steve Borthwick over England hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Marler reveals ‘weird encounter’ with Steve Borthwick over England hopes

By Press Association
Joe Marler is back in the England fold (Mark Pain/PA)
Joe Marler has revealed he was convinced to chase his World Cup dream again by looking England head coach Steve Borthwick “in the eye” to determine whether he was a “liar”.

Eighteen months after his last international appearance, the 33-year-old Harlequins loosehead is back in the England reckoning as part of a preliminary training squad currently out in Italy.

While he has been given no assurances about a place in the World Cup squad, which will be announced on August 7, Marler admitted he was persuaded to chance his arm after a frank conversation with Borthwick.

Joe Marler last played for England in the 2022 Six Nations (Andrew Matthews/PA)
“I said to him…I needed to come and actually speak to you face-to-face, look you in the eye and see if you’re a liar or not,” said Borthwick, speaking to several national outlets in Verona.

“I said ‘I don’t trust anyone, but you can tell a lot about someone from their eye contact. So I need to look you in the eye and ask you if there’s a real chance of getting in your 33 (World Cup squad). But you’re saying there’s a chance if I work at it, not a guarantee but a chance, then I’m all yours’.

“Then he did the longest blink in history. It felt like a minute, before finally opening his eyes and saying ‘Joe, there’s a real chance that if you work hard enough, you can make it in my 33’.

“So that was the meeting with Steve. It was a weird encounter – for Steve mainly.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick, pictured, has given Marler no assurances (Steven Paston/PA)
Marler announced his international retirement in 2018 but reversed the decision a year later ahead of helping England to the World Cup final, where they were beaten by South Africa in Japan.

He made the last of his 79 Test appearances in last year’s Six Nations, but now back in the fold, the prop is motivated by the possibility of a third World Cup campaign – and going one step further.

“Imagine if we could go from the low of the 2019 (final) to 2023 and shock the world and lift that trophy,” he added. “That’s a massive driver for me.”