Wimbledon final places and world number one ranking up for grabs on day 11

By Press Association
Marketa Vondrousova tales on Elina Svitolina while Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals (PA)
Four players with the goal of winning a maiden Wimbledon title this weekend will take to Centre Court for the women’s semi-finals on Thursday.

Crowd favourite Elina Svitolina takes on Marketa Vondrousova while second seed Aryna Sabalenka could become the world number one when she goes up against Ons Jabeur.

Briton Neal Skupski’s hopes of a men’s doubles title remain alive as he is in the semi-finals while there are three Britons in the last eight of the junior singles events.

Here, the PA news agency unpacks day 11 of the Championships.

‘Super woman’ Svitolina ready to go again

Elina Svitolina continues her remarkable Wimbledon journey with her first last-four appearance and she will likely have Centre Court on her side against Marketa Vondrousova.

The Ukrainian has channelled the atrocities that are going on in her home country during a thrilling run which has seen her beat grand slam champions Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek.

It is no wonder that Vondrousova has called her opponent “super woman” considering that Svitolina gave birth last October.

But Czech world number 42 Vondrousova has gone under the radar at this tournament and will present Svitolina with a big threat as she enjoys a career-best run in SW19.

Practice partners become foes

Aryna Sabalenka will become world number one if she beats Ons Jabeur
Aryna Sabalenka will become world number one if she beats Ons Jabeur (Adam Davy/PA)

After gaining revenge for last year’s final defeat against Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final, things do not get much easier for Ons Jabeur as waiting for her in the last four is Aryna Sabalenka.

Jabeur has been a joy to watch with her industry and craft getting her to this point, but Sabalenka will offer a different proposition.

The Belarusian is playing as well as she ever has, with sheer brute force from the baseline, and she is eyeing a win that would not only take her to a first Wimbledon final but also earn the world number one spot.

Sabalenka is wary of the Tunisian, though, after revealing that they practised together before the tournament and her opponent played “unbelievable”. Jabeur would give anything to bring that level to the match.

Neal carrying the flag

Neal Skupski is gunning for a Wimbledon hat-trick
Neal Skupski is gunning for a Wimbledon hat-trick (Steven Paston/PA)

Neal Skupski is the last Briton standing in this year’s tournament as he is into the semi-finals of the men’s doubles with partner Wesley Koolhof.

The Liverpudlian is just two wins away from a Wimbledon hat-trick, having won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022, but admits that if he could win with Koolhof, that would be the pinnacle for him.

Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna await in the semi-final, to be played on Court One, and with Skupski being the only adult British player left in the singles or doubles, he will have the home support.

Brit kids rock

The juniors are making waves with 14-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic, 18-year-old Ranah Stoiber and 17-year-old Henry Searle ensuring there are three British singles players in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2018.

Stojsavljevic, ranked 282nd and making her Wimbledon debut, meets Slovakian fifth seed Renata Jamrichova, while Stoiber, who is in her final year of juniors, will next face Czech Nikola Bartunkova.

Searle, from Wolverhampton and in his second successive grand slam quarter-final, took out top seed Juan Carlos Prado Angelo in the first round and on Wednesday beat France’s Arthur Gea to set up a clash with eighth seed Joao Fonseca.

Order of play

Centre Court

Elina Svitolina v Marketa Vondrousova
Ons Jabeur v Sabalenka
Mate Pavic/Lyudmyla Kichenok v Joran Vliegen/Xu Yifan

Court One
Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz v Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos
Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski v Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden
Alfie Hewett/Gordon Reid v Martin De La Puente/Gustavo Fernandez
Venus King/Yaroslava Shvedova v Cara Black/Caroline Wozniacki

Weather

Warm and staying dry