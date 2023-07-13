Football rumours: Jordan Henderson weighing up Saudi Arabia move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Jordan Henderson weighing up Saudi Arabia move

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (PA)
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (PA)

What the papers say

Jordan Henderson is weighing up a move away from Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph. Al-Ettifaq, now managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, are reportedly keen on the 33-year-old midfielder but have not made a formal bid.

Latvia’s Vladislavs Gutkovskis (left) and Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (PA)

Aaron Ramsey is another international midfielder who has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabia, reports The Sun. But the Wales star, 32, is ready to turn down a big-money move in favour of a return to his first club Cardiff from Nice.

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with relegated Leicester over signing winger Harvey Barnes. The Daily Mail says an opening offer of around £30 million is on the cards.

Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah could be one of the players leaving Chelsea this summer. The Blues are willing to sell the 24-year-old if they get the right offer, according to the Evening Standard.

Players to watch

Joao Felix during his loan spell with Chelsea (PA)

Joao Felix: Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all interested in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward.

James McAtee: Manchester City have turned down bids around £30 million for the 20-year-old midfielder.