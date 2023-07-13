Chloe Kelly knows every England player needs to be ready at World Cup

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of being “ready for your moment” at this summer’s World Cup whether starting in the England team or as a substitute.

The winger came off the bench and scored the extra-time winner against Germany in the Euros final at Wembley a year ago as the Lionesses secured the first major trophy in their history.

Going into that tournament having only recently returned to action after an ACL injury, she was utilised as a substitute throughout as boss Sarina Wiegman retained the same starting line-up.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner against Germany that secured the Lionesses their first major trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Since then, Kelly has scored five goals and provided nine assists across the 2022-23 Women’s Super League season for Manchester City, and been on the scoresheet four times in 10 England appearances – the first five of which were starts, with three of the last five being off the bench.

Ahead of England opening their campaign at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by playing Haiti in Brisbane a week on Saturday, the 25-year-old said: “I think it is just being ready for your moment.

“I think it is very important that the whole group is very supportive of each other. I think in tournament football everyone has to be ready for their moments. For me, it is about being ready when called upon – whether that’s as a starter or off the bench.

“I think it was really important that last year we were able to do that and this year we have got great depth in our squad. It’s so important that everyone is valued as a player – and that’s exactly what happened last year. That’s something I will definitely take into this summer.

“I’m not looking too far ahead. I think it is just being ready come July 22. Not thinking am I a starter or off the bench (but) how can I be the best version of me come the 22nd of July?”

Kelly has also spoken about being relaxed and composed and trying to enjoy every minute of the World Cup.

She said: “With a smile on my face that’s when I’m at my best. I feel like I have stayed true to myself and my personality.

Kelly, centre, scored five goals and provided nine assists in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City across 2022-23 (Tim Markland/PA)

“Maybe I was a little cheeky when I was younger! I just remember my Everton days and Andy Spence (who managed her at the club) getting me sometimes and being like: ‘You are a little bit cheeky!’ But I feel like I am just me. I just try to enjoy myself in every moment.

“I try to use the people around me to learn as much as I can, whether that be older players or staff members. That’s the maturity, as you grow older you realise how important everyone is and being able to use people to improve, ask questions. But for me it is just about enjoying every moment.

“I think I matured the most when I was injured (out for almost a year due to the ACL injury) because everything gets taken away so quickly. And then it’s like ‘why would you complain about such little things?’

“You just enjoy the moment so much more. That’s what it’s all about – enjoying these moments and the stories you tell your grandchildren and your children. Create memories that last a lifetime, that’s what it is all about.”