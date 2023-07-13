Andy Murray ‘will be devastated with Wimbledon exit – but can still win titles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray ‘will be devastated with Wimbledon exit – but can still win titles’

By Press Association
Andy Murray suffered a second-round exit at Wimbledon following a five-set thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Joe Toth/AELTC Handout)
Andy Murray suffered a second-round exit at Wimbledon following a five-set thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Joe Toth/AELTC Handout)

Andy Murray’s former coach Jamie Delgado believes the Scot still has what it takes to win the top titles despite his early Wimbledon exit.

Murray came into his favourite tournament, where he has been a two-time winner, with genuine hope that he could have a deep run for the first time since his hip operation in 2019.

But he was on the wrong end of a five-set thriller with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, leaving him with more grand slam disappointment.

Jamie Delgado, left, worked with Andy Murray for several years
Jamie Delgado, left, worked with Andy Murray for several years (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Delgado, who was in Murray’s camp when he won his second Wimbledon crown and went to world number one in 2016, believes his former player can still target the top prizes.

“I am sure he will be devastated by that,” Delgado said of the Tsitsipas defeat.

“He had opportunities to win that match and the draw opened up a little bit and he could have had a really deep run here.

“On a surface he really likes and the history he has got here, I am sure he will be really disappointed.

“He has been playing really well, physically he has looked really good and he is moving well. Once he gets his head around it he will be able to have a good run at some other tournaments.

“He would have ranking goals but for him it is more competing for the biggest titles rather than rankings.

“I still think he can win events and he has shown enough that he can beat someone like Tsitsipas.

“He just needs a little bit of luck to get through a match like that. He could have been in the semi-finals here, I really think that.

“Watching him now it doesn’t even look like he has anything in the hip. That has probably been a huge achievement in itself, seeing him play and move almost as good as he ever did.

Murray's Wimbledon ended at the second round despite high hopes of a deep run
Andy Murray's Wimbledon ended at the second round despite high hopes of a deep run (Steven Paston/PA)

“We all sometimes forget when you are watching him that he has had that injury but he has worked so hard to get himself feeling this way.”

Both Murray and his brother Jamie, who is a year older at 37, are still competing at the highest level and Delgado says it is great to see.

“They love it and so they should,” he added. “You are doing what you love, it’s your passion from a young age and they are still doing it at the highest level.

“Watching them play on Centre Court at Wimbledon you wish it was yourself doing it.

“I think they will do it for as long as they can physically and they can still compete for titles so I don’t see them stopping any time soon.”