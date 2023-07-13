It’s a huge honour – Mark O’Hara on being named St Mirren’s club captain

Mark O’Hara spoke of the “huge honour” of being named St Mirren’s club captain ahead of the new season.

The 2022-23 Buddies player of the year takes up the armband on a permanent basis after filling in on a number of occasions last season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be supported by defender Marcus Fraser who has been named vice-captain.

O’Hara told stmirren.com: “It’s a huge honour. I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the club and the club means a lot to me and my family. It’s a privilege to be the captain.

“It’s an experienced dressing room with a lot of big characters and a lot of us push in the same direction.

“There’s a lot of boys you can go to for advice and help in the team and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Manager Stephen Robinson praised O’Hara’s leadership, saying: “Mark is a great leader and a great ambassador for St Mirren Football Club and proud to wear the armband.

“He was captain for large spells last year when Joe Shaughnessy wasn’t in the team.

“He’s the perfect example to every player. He goes about his business very quietly, he has an assuredness about him and he has the respect of every player at the club.”

On Fraser taking on the role of vice-captain, the manager added: “Marcus brings a wealth of experience and is another guy who is very well respected in the dressing room and with the coaching staff.

“There are four or five boys who lead the dressing room and I think Mark and Marcus are fantastic at that.”