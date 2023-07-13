Britain’s Neal Skupski reaches Wimbledon men’s doubles final with Wesley Koolhof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s Neal Skupski reaches Wimbledon men’s doubles final with Wesley Koolhof

By Press Association
Neal Skupski is through to the final of the men’s doubles with partner Wesley Koolhof (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Neal Skupski is through to the final of the men’s doubles with partner Wesley Koolhof (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Neal Skupski is one win away from a Wimbledon hat-trick after reaching the men’s doubles final with partner Wesley Koolhof.

The Liverpudlian won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022 and will have a shot at his first men’s title after a 7-5 6-4 win over Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden on Court One.

One break of serve in each set was enough for Skupski and Koolhof, who are top seeds, to get the job done as they made it into their second grand slam final together, booking a Centre Court appearance on Saturday.

Neal Skupski (right) and Wesley Koolhof have reached their second grand slam final as a team
Neal Skupski (right) and Wesley Koolhof have reached their second grand slam final as a team (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Skupski said winning the men’s doubles at Wimbledon is the “pinnacle” of what he can achieve and the buoyant celebrations at the end showed just what this means to him.

It was an even start to the first set before Skupski had to hold off break points at 3-4.

That proved important as the British-Dutch pair then broke Ebden’s serve at 5-5 which allowed Skupski to serve it out.

Another break at a crunch time in the second set tightened their grip on the game as Bopanna was picked off to make it 5-4.

Koolhof this time did the honours, serving it out to book a final place against 15th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.