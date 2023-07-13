Christian Pulisic leaves Chelsea for AC Milan on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Pulisic leaves Chelsea for AC Milan on four-year deal

By Press Association
Christian Pulisic has completed a move to AC Milan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Pulisic has joined the growing number of players to leave Chelsea this summer after completing a move to AC Milan.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a contract with the Serie A giants until June 30 2027, with an option to extend for a further year.

Pulisic spent four years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, making 145 appearances and scoring 26 goals for the Blues.

One of those goals was in the 2021 Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, which helped Chelsea into the final where they beat Manchester City.

The United States international also won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea the following season.

Pulisic, who has made 60 appearances for his country and helped them reach the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup, will link back up with former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who joined Milan last month.

They are among a host of senior players to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the club rebuilds under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Kalidou Koulibaly also moving on.