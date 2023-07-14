A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
The United States have won the last two Women’s World Cups and four altogether (PA)
The United States have won the last two Women’s World Cups and four altogether (PA)

The Women’s World Cup gets under way next Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the tournament in numbers.

4 – the United States hold the record for Women’s World Cup titles, winning four of the eight previous tournaments including the last two back-to-back. Four is also the number of different nations to have been crowned champions, with Germany winning twice and Norway and Japan once each.

Marta
Marta is the competition’s record scorer (Mike Egerton/PA)

17 – Brazil’s Marta will go into her sixth World Cup as the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

10 – the record goal tally in a single edition, by American Michelle Akers in the inaugural 1991 competition. That included five in a match, against Chinese Taipei, a record matched by compatriot Alex Morgan against Thailand in 2019.

13-0 – the USA’s World Cup-record winning margin in that game against Thailand.

30 – Kristine Lilly played more World Cup finals matches than any other player, 30 for the USA between 1991 and 2007.

190 – Christine Sinclair’s career goal tally for Canada is a record for a male or female player. There are 21 squads at this World Cup whose cumulative total is less than Sinclair’s own.

Christine Sinclair
Christine Sinclair is the record goalscorer in international football (Mike Egerton/PA)

16 – age of the youngest ever player at a Women’s World Cup. Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine was 16 years and 34 days old when she played against North Korea at the 1999 tournament – South Korea’s Casey Phair will break that record if she appears in either of her country’s first two matches this summer, against Colombia or Morocco.

32 – teams in this year’s competition, up from 24 in 2019 and 16 as recently as 2011.

8 – nations making their debut, as was the case when the tournament expanded from 16 to 24 teams. Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia are the newcomers this time around.

2 – it is the first Women’s World Cup with two co-hosts, Australia and New Zealand.

15 – previous World Cup matches for New Zealand, without recording a win.