Football rumours: Barcelona looking to reunite with Thiago Alcantara

What the papers say

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Thiago Alcantara. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says the Spanish giants are eager to reunite with the Liverpool midfielder, with club bosses at Anfield believed to be willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old. Alcantara came up through Barcelona’s youth system and made 68 appearances for the first team.

The Mail also reports that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are preparing a bid for Reds midfielder Fabinho. Via The Athletic, the paper says the offer would be worth £40million, with any decision on a potential transfer likely to happen quickly.

Romeo Lavia in action for Southampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Liverpool may be in the market for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to the Daily Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp is leading the charge for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

And the Daily Mail says Aston Villa are circling a bid for 22-year-old Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Social media round-up

Daniel Levy 'meets up with Bayern CEO in London' amid Harry Kane reports #THFC https://t.co/wWHzYUzUx6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 13, 2023

Levi Colwill ‘closest thing to Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand’ as Liverpool & Tottenham mull transfer https://t.co/zYSv0ajYfH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 13, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (Tim Goode/PA)

Riyad Mahrez: The Athletic reports Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are preparing a £30m offer for the Manchester City winger.

Moussa Diaby: Aston Villa have made a formal approach for the Bayer Leverkusen winger, says Sky Sports Germany.