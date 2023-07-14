Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz book final meeting

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will do battle in a hotly-anticipated Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The world’s two best players have negotiated their way safely through the draw to set up a rematch of last month’s French Open semi-final, which was locked at one-set all when Alcaraz was stricken by cramp.

The Spaniard followed up his straight-sets win over fellow young gun Holger Rune by taking out third seed Daniil Medvedev in emphatic fashion, winning 6-3 6-3 6-3.

Earlier, Djokovic had overcome some difficult moments to beat eighth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4) and reach a record 35th grand slam singles final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day 12 of the Championships unfolded.

Quote of the day

Alcaraz breezes through

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Daniil Medvedev (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 20-year-old dropped sets in both the third and fourth rounds and it appeared this year’s Wimbledon may perhaps be too soon for him to challenge for the title.

But Alcaraz has been imperious in his last two matches and he took apart Medvedev to become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon final since his compatriot Rafael Nadal 17 years ago.

Last year’s US Open champion will now attempt to do what no man has done since Nadal at the French Open last year and beat Djokovic at a slam.

Djokovic stays on course

Novak Djokovic looks stunned by the hindrance call (John Walton/PA)

Djokovic extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 34 matches as he continued to fight off the next generation.

The 36-year-old took his chances better than 21-year-old Sinner, who was playing in his first slam semi-final, and fought off his annoyance over a hindrance call for a loud grunt that saw him docked a point early in the second set.

Djokovic then became irritated by the crowd when Sinner created two set points at 4-5 in the third, miming crying after saving both before winning a 15th straight grand slam tie-break.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic slides into a backhand (John Walton/PA)

Rain, rain go away

Fans on Henman Hill brave the rain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was a soggy scene on the outside courts at the All England Club on Friday.

Rain that began before the gates opened at 10am did not relent enough for any play to take place away from Centre Court and Court One, barring a few under-14 junior matches that were moved to indoor hard courts.

With the forecast predicting more rain and very strong winds on Saturday, it could be a major headache for organisers to ensure all the categories finish on time.

Shot of the day

Carlos Alcaraz is in the groove 🔥 Another super drop-shot volley from the Spaniard 🇪🇸#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7xOC31pSHB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 14, 2023

Stat of the day