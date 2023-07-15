History to be made as Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova clash in women’s final

History will be made on women’s final day as Tunisian Ons Jabeur takes on Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

A new name will on the Venus Rosewater Dish after the Centre Court showpiece as last year’s runner-up takes on the first unseeded women’s finalist in SW19 since 1963.

Elsewhere, Neal Skupski is going for a Wimbledon hat-trick and the schedule is playing catch up as play was washed out on the outside courts on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 13.

Ons the way to redemption

Say what?? Wanna see me in the finals?? I SAY YES WIMBLEDON 🔥 🔥 Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/eNkKdQuDuK — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 13, 2023

Ons Jabeur is back in the Wimbledon final 12 months after she suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Elena Rybakina.

The Tunisian has said that 2022 was never her time, but there is a real sense she is now ready to become a grand slam champion.

She has looked every inch the title contender throughout the tournament with her all-round game and fighting spirit getting her this far.

If she can go one better than last year then she will become the first female singles winner of a grand slam from an Arab or African country.

Vondrousova’s road to recovery

Marketa Vondrousova is also on the path to redemption after injury stalled her promising career.

After reaching the French Open as a teenager in 2019, she has suffered with health issues and revealed that her only participation in Wimbledon last year was watching her best friend in qualification at Roehampton while wearing a cast on her left wrist.

But 12 months on she is in the final after going under the radar until ending Elina Svitolina’s emotional run in the last four.

She will have extra support in her box as her husband has found a cat sitter so is travelling over for the match.

And if she wins, she will become the first unseeded women’s title winner in Wimbledon history.

Skupski going for the hat-trick

Not since Dorothy Round in 1937 has a British player won a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, but Neal Skupski could be about to emulate that achievement.

The Liverpudlian won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022 and is now going for the “pinnacle” in the men’s doubles with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.

Skupski will not have his brother and coach Ken in his box as he went on a family holiday to Ibiza on Friday, but he did provide tactical analysis via video.

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, who beat Skupski and Koolhof at the French Open, stand in the way.

Order of play

Centre Court

Marketa Vondrousova v Ons Jabeur

Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski v Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Court One

Alfie Hewett v Martin De La Puente

Wozniacki/Black v Radwanska/O’Brien

Hewett/Reid v Miki/Oda

Weather

What is the weather doing where you are on Saturday? Here's the latest #4cast with the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/MWSpddIVS6 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2023

Very strong winds, with the chance of early showers.