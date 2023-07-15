Vera Pauw said Irish players ‘feared for their bodies’ in abandoned friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Vera Pauw said Irish players ‘feared for their bodies’ in abandoned friendly

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw (Brian Lawless, PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw (Brian Lawless, PA)

The head coach of the Republic of Ireland Women’s World Cup team said her players “feared for their bodies” in the abandoned Women’s World Cup warm-up against Colombia.

In an interview in Brisbane with Off The Ball, Vera Pauw said what was happening on the field was “outside the rules of the game”.

Pauw said: “We do not fear any physical contact, you know that, we are ourselves a team, that within the rules of the game, we are a very tough playing team.”

Irish midfielder Denise O’Sullivan sustained a shin injury in a challenge and was taken to hospital.

“She was in awful pain of course, potentially a very serious injury, she was on the ground.”

Pauw said she approached the opposition bench in an effort to keep things on the field calm, telling them: “We all want to go to the World Cup”.

While Pauw said the bench did not instigate anything negative happening on the field, she said she did not receive any help from them.

“The players, (for) the first time since I am coaching them, they feared, they feared for their bodies.”

The behind-closed-doors match was abandoned after around 20 minutes after becoming “overly physical”, the Football Association of Ireland said.

The PA news agency understands the decision was made following some rough challenges in Friday’s contest at Brisbane’s Meakin Park.

A statement from the FAI said: “The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women’s national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.”

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement of its own which said, while the training of its teams was “framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play”, it respected Ireland’s decision.

The FCF said: “The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombia women’s national team and Ireland was suspended because the Irish national team preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had elapsed.

An update on the Irish team’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning provided encouraging news about the North Carolina Courage captain, reading: “Positive news for Denise O’Sullivan X-Ray and CT Scan show no fracture. Denise will work with WNT Medical Staff on a return to play procedure.”