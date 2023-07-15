Hampshire’s bid to retain Blast title ends as Essex battle into final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hampshire’s bid to retain Blast title ends as Essex battle into final

By Press Association
Daniel Sams helped Essex to victory in the first semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daniel Sams helped Essex to victory in the first semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hampshire’s bid to become the first side to retain the Vitality Blast title is over after belligerent cameos from Daniel Sams and Matt Critchley carried Essex into the final.

Joe Weatherley’s busy 63 not out off just 39 balls, plus Ben McDermott’s 29 off 12 and Benny Howell’s 22 off 11 at the front and back end of the innings respectively lifted Hampshire to 170 for seven.

Essex’s target was reduced to 115 off 12 overs after an hour’s rain delay early into their chase but upon slipping to 54 for four, Sams belted 29 off 17 before Critchley starred in the first semi-final.

With 13 needed off the final over, Critchley, the pick of Essex’s bowlers earlier with two for 22, thumped the first delivery of Nathan Ellis’ over for six before Simon Harmer did likewise two balls later to wrap up a five-wicket win under the Duckworth Lewis method for the 2019 champions.

Essex had twice been beaten in the group stage by Hampshire but they can now look forward to an encounter against either Somerset or Surrey later on Saturday – provided the rain stays away.

Essex were initially scrambling after asking their opponents to bat first, with McDermott plundering six boundaries in his first 11 deliveries – including a flat six over long-off.

Hampshire put on 39 in the first 17 deliveries before McDermott slammed the 18th – his 12th – to long leg after being deceived by Sam Cook’s slower ball into the wicket while James Vince failed to get any elevation after backing away to leg in Shane Snater’s next over and slamming to mid-off.

After Snater and Cook put on the brakes, spin twins Critchley and Harmer kept a lid on Hampshire’s scoring, with Weatherley keeping the scoring ticking over. However, Hampshire were unable to build partnerships with Tom Prest lbw to Critchley, who took a loopy catch to dismiss Liam Dawson.

Weatherley cast off the shackles with a huge heave for six in Harmer’s final over en route to a 34-ball fifty and he finally found support from Howell, with the pair putting on 40 in the last 18 balls.

Weatherley then took a fine running catch in the first over of the reply after Adam Rossington had whipped Chris Wood off his hips before the heavens opened, leading to an hour off the field and a recalibration of what Essex – on 19 for one after 2.5 overs when the rain came – needed.

When Michael Pepper holed out and Dan Lawrence nicked off upon the resumption, Hampshire appeared in the driving seat as Essex were left needing 61 from the final 30 deliveries.

Sams turned the ride with two streaky fours off James Fuller then an authoritative straight six before both the Australian all-rounder and Critchley (26no off 14) cleared the rope off John Turner.

Sams carved Ellis to Ross Whiteley on the deep cover boundary while Dawson’s penultimate over yielded just seven, with no boundaries, before the slow left-armer handed over the baton to Ellis.

The Australian had been Hampshire’s hero in last year’s final but his slower ball first up was picked by Critchley, who hammered high over long-off.

A full toss was bunted by Critchley for a single before another off-pace delivery was hammered by Harmer for six, leaving Ellis on his knees, as Essex sealed victory with three balls to spare.